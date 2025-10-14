Keyloop’s Fusion Automotive Retail Platform (ARP) empowers retailers with a connected, data-driven approach to streamline operations and enhance customer experience.

Event highlights include keynote speeches, hands-on product showcases, and insights into transforming automotive retail through integrated, connected technology.

Dubai, UAE - As the Middle East's automotive retail industry undergoes significant transformation while facing a mix of structural, technological, and consumer-driven challenges, industry players need solutions that provide better insight and allow them to manage their operations more effectively. Addressing this need, Keyloop, a leading global automotive technology company, hosts Fusion Live Dubai 2025, bringing together the automotive retail industry’s biggest players, thought leaders, and innovators.

On October 13 at the Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Fusion Live Dubai 2025 will enable participants to share insights, tackle challenges, and shape the future of automotive retail in the Middle East. The event highlights the capabilities of Fusion, an end-to-end Automotive Retail Platform (ARP) launched in the Middle East by Keyloop in June at Mobility Live, Dubai.

Fusion helps motor retailers across the Middle East manage and optimise the full vehicle sales and aftersales process – from initial enquiry through to ownership and retention. Built upon four distinct ‘domains’ – Demand, Supply, Ownership and Operate – The ARP covers all key functions within a dealership business.

Participants of Fusion Live Dubai 2025 will discover how to bolster their business success through live keynote speeches by Tim Smith and Adrian Nash, Chief Strategy and Product Officers at Keyloop and Jane Smith, Chief Data and AI Officer at ThoughtSpot.

Monzer Tohme, Managing Director MEA & APAC, Keyloop said: “Fusion offers a compelling solution designed to deliver measurable value to our customers. It enables a connected, data-driven approach that builds trust, drives revenue, and fosters lasting customer loyalty. We’re proud to showcase the capabilities of our ARP, and we look forward to welcoming thought leaders to share their insight with dealers across the Middle East.”

Fusion Live Dubai 2025 is part of a global series of events that kicked off in London on June 17. This was followed by Milan and Montreal in September, with more major cities to follow.

Contacts:

For further information, please contact Keyloop’s PR team:

Albert Alba

Senior Communications Manager- Aurora the Agency

albert@auroratheagency.com

About Keyloop:

Keyloop is a leading provider of automotive retail solutions, with more than 40 years of industry expertise and over 14 billion digital interactions captured to date. Its cutting-edge solutions cater for every stage of the automotive retail ecosystem, connecting retailers, OEMs, financiers, and fleet suppliers with their consumers via innovative Experience-First software.

Spanning demand, supply, operations and ownership, Fusion is Keyloop’s dynamic Automotive Retail Platform, optimising the automotive retail lifecycle for customers and consumers alike. It increases both vehicle and customer lifetime value through seamless automation and personalisation, while its technology serves more than 20,000 retailers, more than 80 OEMs, 80% of the top 10 UK leasing companies, and 60% of brands within Europe’s financier space. For more information, please visit: www.keyloop.com