Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Kanoo Motors, the official distributor of one of the most prestigious automotive brands and a specialized sportscar services provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, organized an exclusive event for supercar owners at the private racing track of the Bahrain International Circuit. The event was held in collaboration with Kanoo Performance, the largest provider of custom modifications for supercars in the Kingdom.

Kanoo Motors Director, Ebrahim Mohammed Kanoo said: “Kanoo Motors is continuously evolving. We are committed to delivering innovative experiences that surpass expectations of supercar enthusiasts in the Kingdom. These exclusive events are part of our efforts to elevate supercar standards and solidify Kanoo Motors as a symbol of prestige and outstanding performance in the automotive world.”

Kanoo Motors General Manager, Trevor Fletcher said: “Holding such exclusive events allows our customers to have exceptional driving experiences at the BIC. It provides them with the opportunity to fully explore the capabilities of their supercars in a safe environment, as the entire activity is under the supervision of a professional sports team that provides us with their full support.”

As part of its efforts to bolster exclusivity for its clients, Kanoo Motors will also offer McLaren Artura owners a package that includes full-year membership at the Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa, in time for celebrations of the upcoming National Day.

For more information on Kanoo Motors and its services, visit the showroom in Tubli, call 17780555, or visit the official Instagram channel at instagram.com/KANOOPERFORMANCE.