Dubai: Kandura Rally Dubai, touted as the festival of swag, was dedicated to everything motoring that took place on 2nd July 2022. The event brought together the passionate car community of the UAE to celebrate the city’s motoring heritage and style with a fun drive and a spectacular car and bike show that combined featured over 300 cars worth more than AED 100 million.

The event also made history with the first ever digital NFT artwork drawn live at a Motor Show in Dubai, UAE. Created by artist Ibanda Benjamin, a pioneering NFT artist from Uganda, the NFT art featured some of the best cars at the event, including the Dubai Police super car, and elements of the UAE culture, skylines and style.

The fun drive, one of the inaugural edition's main features, celebrated Dubai’s passion for cars, motoring, and luxurious lifestyle. It flagged off at the Club Circuit in Dubai Autodrome by Emirati social media star and popular Youtuber Rashed Belhasa. The stunning convoy, featuring over 200 cars, weaved through some of the city’s scenic routes such as Museum of the Future, Meydan Bridge, and the Dubai Camel Racing Track. Finally, the motorcade arrived at the finish point at the Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The event's highlight was a remarkable car show at Dubai Digital Park in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO). The event featured an impressive display of over 100 customized and modified cars which included some of the most fabulous supercars, sports, modified cars, trucks, retros, custom bikes and beautiful classics. Impressive supercars, including an Aston Martin Vantage from the Dubai Police, Maserati GT, a classic Bugatti, Corvette Stingray, Rolls Royce Classic, and even an iconic red Jannarelly D1 Trofeo, the second of the 30 cars made and the only one in the GCC.

Commenting on the event, owner of the Jannarelly, Khalid Al Mulla, the Founder & President of Group 63, said, “It was great to be among automotive enthusiasts in the Kandura Rally, sharing passion and fuelled emotion with petrolheads in the UAE. I am looking forward to the next one.”

DSO, the globally recognized free zone and an integrated technology park that allows people to live, work and play, was the Gold Sponsor, and Dubai Digital Park was the Venue Partner, providing the perfect ambience and ideal location to host a festival of this scale. Mr. Ghanim Al Falasi, Senior Vice President, Technology and Entrepreneurship and key members of DSO were present at the event.

The competition winners were chosen by renowned judges Mazen Wahbeh, Abdou Khadre, Fadhel Khaled Al Jahromi, John Constantine, and Adil Fakhir. Awards were given across categories including Sports, Modified Saloon, Truck, and 4x4 offroad. There were also awards for Best Supercar and luxury, Best Classic, Best Sound System and Best Airbrush. The competition also featured prizes worth AED 25,000.

A mean 2009 Custom Black Hummer H2, owned by Rayef Refaat Akkila, was a crowd favorite and chosen by the audience, media, and the organizers as the “King of Show”. One of the most unique cars at the rally was a Joker themed Dodge challenger SRT 8 belonging to Walid Alkhadhar which won the best modified saloon and best car airbrush. The “Best in Show” was a Halloween themed truck owned by Jassim Mohammad Lashkari. A classic Bugatti, an Avatar themed vehicle and plenty of custom bikes were some of the major head turners at the event. The first electric Hummer in the Middle East by Levant Auto was unveiled at the show.

Mehrnoosh Nematollahi, one of the winners in the 4x4 offroad category, said “It is fascinating for me and a great experience to be chosen as one of the winners. I am overwhelmed that I was the only female competing in this amazing show.”

The event was supported by key sponsors Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Digital Park, Silver Sponsor SK Zic oil and lubricants – regional Partners of FC Barcelona, Dabur Vatika Menz, ADCB, and Mai Dubai.

The Support Partners were Radio Partner – Al Rabia 107.8 FM, Media Partner – Khaleej Times, Healthcare Partner – Fakeeh University Hospital, Technology Partner – Quick Surf Network, Tiffany Break & Quanta Chocolate, Al Hai Motors and Liwa Oasis Picnic.

Strategic Partners were EMSO (Emirates Motor Sports Organization), Leads Investments, ECA, Car ID and the Dubai Camel Racing Club.

“Dubai always raises the bar, and we have shown that it is possible to pull off an amazing motor event, even in the summer,” added Atiq Hassan Mubarak, Senior Coordinator – International Security and Safety Advisor EMSO

The event attracted an audience of over 2000 people who showed their love and passion for cars. The inaugural edition brought together the enthusiasts and spectators to get up close with some of the best cars. There were elements catering to everyone’s tastes with fun contests, dance performances, an assortment of food retailers, stations and ice cream trucks, a grooming station by Vatika Menz and an art installation of a Ferrari built out of 2660 wax tubs. The show was hosted by Yousif Al Ansari and RJ Vardhaman.

Kandura Rally was organized by Orbit Events. “We are glad to have brought together the vibrant car community, partners, and car lovers. I am overwhelmed with their support, without which this event would have been impossible. Kandura Rally sets the vibe for what Dubai is known for - cars, style, and the love for flamboyance.” added Pragna Vaya, Managing Director, Orbit Events.