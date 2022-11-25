Sharjah, UAE: Kalba is set to mark UAE’s 51st National Day celebrations across several locations. On November 27, celebrations will be held at the Kalba Corniche Park and near Kalba Lake. The festivities will get under way with a grand parade at 9am, which will comprise cultural presentations, horse carnivals, and performances by the Sharjah Police Academy Band. Various government entities, including the Social Services Department, will be a part of the festivities.

On November 27, the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club will organise a sports competition followed by a rowing race, culminating with fireworks display at 8pm.

On November 28, the Kalba Corniche, opposite Al Bardi area, will host festivities from 4:30pm to 11pm. Celebrations will begin with an operetta showcasing the national achievements, followed by sporting events and competitions. Family crafts corner, where UAE families display their traditional artefacts and delicacies, will also be set up.

Other activities include recitation of patriotic poems, as well as popular folk performances, competitions where people of all age-groups could win valuable prizes. The Sharjah International Marine Sports Club will also host a wide array of water activities.

On December 2, the Sharjah Sports Council will flag off a half marathon in Kalba at 8am. The marathon is support by various government entities. Interested participants can registration for the half marathon on http://eevents.ae/kalbahm.

Celebrations at Wadi Al Helo will be held on November 30 at the Heritage Village from 4pm to 7pm. This will include performances by students, workshops, and other activities in coordination with the Wadi Al Helo Ladies Club and other government entities. Festivities will include Yowlah performances by folk bands, traditional dances, a “poet from the region” segment with Saeed Al Mazroui, and a poetry evening in coordination with the Wadi Al Helo Public Library.

Dr. Obaid Saif Al Zaabi, Chairman of Kalba Municipal Council, said: “With its unique coastal vantage points on the Gulf of Oman, Kalba welcomes everyone to enjoy the UAE National Day celebrations in all its splendour. The city has lined up a plethora of festivities across key destinations that showcases the pride and enthusiasm of the occasion."

He added: "The National Day invigorates our love for the UAE - a love that warms our hearts and souls and forever grows. We will continue our march across the Emirate of Sharjah and spread happiness far and wide."

