Jumeirah Golf Estates recently hosted an Individual Ladies Event on the Earth course, featuring a stableford competition format. The event drew a good turnout from the ladies’ section, with the players eager to showcase their skills on the challenging course.

Teresa Sheepwash delivered an impressive performance, carding an outstanding 39 points in the event. Her round featured a remarkable tally of 6 net birdies, showcasing her skill and consistency throughout the day. With this stellar performance, Teresa secured victory in the event, finishing two strokes ahead of the runner-up.

In challenging conditions characterised by hot and humid weather on the Earth course, Sylvia van Der Tol and Marta Balaguer showcased their skills with impressive scores of 37 points each. Marta's round was particularly notable for a net eagle on the picturesque par 4 16th hole, highlighting her ability to capitalise on scoring opportunities. However, despite Marta's strong performance, she narrowly missed out on securing second place as Sylvia clinched it on countback.

