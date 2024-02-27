Jumeirah Golf Estates welcomed over a hundred members for the monthly Jumeirah Pairs Betterball competition, held on the Fire course.

Jane Vorster and Matt Broderick clinched victory in this month's competition with a stableford betterball score of 46 points, edging out their competitors by a single stroke. Jane contributed with three impressive gross birdies, while Matt added four net birdies to their winning round.

Taking second place and clinching victory on countback from the third-place finishers were Trudi McMullan and Phillip McMullan. Their round showcased a remarkable combined net score of -8 through holes 9 to 17, securing them the runner-up position just one stroke behind the winners.

Securing the third spot in the competition was the duo of Neil Gallagher and Mattias Rejman. Their impressive performance saw them card a net 63, equivalent to 45 points. Notably, Neil Gallagher showcased exceptional play with a remarkable gross score of -2 (70) on the challenging Fire course.

During the event, there was a "Beat the Pro" challenge on hole 2, featuring TFA professional Ginger Delacretaz. Out of the participants, only 14 managed to beat Ginger's shot. James Finnigan emerged as the winner of the raffle, earning a 45-minute lesson with the esteemed TFA superstar.

On hole 14, Gerhard Vorster won the nearest the pin contest, coming incredibly close to a hole-in-one by placing his tee shot just 1 foot short of the hole.

Ed Atack, Golf Services Executive at Jumeirah Golf Estates, expressed his thoughts during the prize-giving presentation, stating, “Thank you to all those participating this month and thank you to our sponsors The Lounge Spa for their continued support! And finally, congratulations to all our deserved winners!”

