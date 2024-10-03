Jeddah – The city of Jeddah is gearing up to host the new edition of the "Jeddah International Motor Show" for 2024. The event will take place at the "Jeddah Superdome" from October 29 to November 2, bringing together the latest models, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced designs in the automotive world. This year’s show is set to feature an exclusive launch by one of the world’s leading automotive brands, further establishing the event as a global platform for the latest industry developments.

As one of the most eagerly awaited events in the Middle East, the Jeddah International Motor Show draws the attention of both car enthusiasts and industry experts. It serves as a major meeting point for the unveiling of new models and automotive innovations. The event’s significance is bolstered by projections that car sales in Saudi Arabia will reach 779,000 units by 2032, giving the Kingdom a 37% market share in the MENA region. This positions Saudi Arabia at the forefront of regional markets and highlights its pivotal role in shaping the future of the automotive industry.

Drawing over 300,000 attendees from across the globe, the Jeddah International Motor Show is not just an exhibition but a one-of-a-kind experience full of excitement and unforgettable moments. Visitors can enjoy thrilling SUV and off-road vehicle shows, interactive karting tracks, and thrilling simulation races. The opportunity to test drive dream cars adds a personal, hands-on dimension to the event, making it a must-attend for car lovers.

Hosted in the Guinness World Records-holding Jeddah Superdome—the world’s largest pillarless geodesic dome—the venue itself is a marvel that enhances the event's grandeur. This architectural wonder underscores Jeddah’s status as a global hub for premier exhibitions and a beacon of excellence in the automotive industry.

