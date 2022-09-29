Abu Dhabi, UAE: Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority (ITBA), the second largest reserve in Saudi Arabia, welcomed a number of high-calibre delegations, including senior officials from the UAE, along with ambassadors and VIPs, to its pavilion in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), the largest of its kind in the region, taking place between September 26th - October 2nd 2022.

Visitors to ITBA’s pavilion included HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy ruler of Umm Al Quwain; HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi; HE Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers' Club and President of the International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey (IAF); HE Albino Malungo, Angola Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates; HE Jean-Claude Adrienne, Seychelles Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates; and HE Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, and Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, President of INTERPOL & Inspector General at the UAE Ministry of Interior

“Participating in ADIHEX provides a unique platform to showcase our major collectibles and artefacts, in addition to our various services and entertainment programmes. Additionally, it offers rich networking opportunities for knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships, and connecting with experts and professionals from all over the world," said ITBA CEO Eng. Mohammed Al-Shalan. "It has been a great pleasure to welcome a number of high-profile delegations, lauding ITBA’s unique contributions, as well as the exhibits and advanced technologies in its pavilion.” he added.

During the visits, the delegations got acquainted with ITBA’s leading strategy to improve its services and boost environment protection. They also enjoyed the pavilion’s exhibits, including artefacts that were unearthed in the Great Nafud, showcased in collaboration with the Saudi Geological Survey. Using a smart projector, the pavilion offered VIP guests an immersive experience under the reserve’s night sky and glittering stars, exploring also ITBA’s year-round programme of events.

Concluding the visits, the high-profile delegations commended ITBA’s immense efforts to protect and grow the endangered flora and fauna wildlife, reset the missing eco-balance in the reserve and its surrounding, in addition to preventing further damage to natural habitats and biodiversity.

Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve is the second largest reserve in Saudi Arabia, located in the north-eastern part of the Kingdom, with an area of 91,500 km2. Boasting various natural, geological, and populated areas, the landscape varies from sand dunes in the Great Nafud in the West; wadis and rocky outcrops in the North; and the green valleys of Taysiyyah in the South-East. As a world-leading natural reserve and rich ecotourism destination, Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve aims to preserve the local pristine nature and promote ecotourism by providing a world-class experience for visitors.

-Ends-

About ITBA

Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve is the second largest reserve in Saudi Arabia, located in the north-eastern part of the Kingdom, with an area of 91,500 km2.Boasting various natural, geological, and populated areas, the landscape varies from sand dunes in the Great Nafud in the West; wadis and rocky outcrops in the North; and the green valleys of Taysiyyah in the South-East. As a world-leading natural reserve and rich ecotourism destination, Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve aims to preserve the local pristine nature and promote ecotourism by providing a world-class experience for visitors.