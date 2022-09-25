Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology calls on standardization bodies to build on outcomes and takeaways of the ISO Annual Meeting 2022

Egypt, Brazil, Costa Rica and Italy join ISO Council, Dr. Sung Hwan Cho announced as President-elect

More than 5,300 delegates took part in over 30 thematic sessions and workshops exploring how standards can support trade, economic growth, and climate action

Abu Dhabi, UAE: 24 September 2022 – The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Annual Meeting 2022, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), concluded in Abu Dhabi. More than 5,300 delegates participated, physically and virtually, in thematic sessions exploring how international standards can be improved and leveraged to support climate action, trade growth and sustainable economic development.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology delivered a closing speech, in which he urged national and international standards bodies to build on the work and discussions that took place during the event.

His Excellency said: “These annual meetings give us great confidence in the efforts of global counterparts to exchange knowledge, experiences, and expertise. We have successfully implemented this year’s theme of ‘Collaborating for Good’, reinforcing existing partnerships and facilitating new ones. Together, we have helped direct the trajectory of the global standards and conformity ecosystem.”

He added: “I urge you to take new knowledge and learnings forward to your entities and organizations. I encourage you to continue building on this week’s platform and partnerships as we move towards our shared vision. A vision that seeks to build trust, trade, and collaboration.”

In her closing remarks, Ulrika Francke, ISO President, commented: “This year’s Annual Meeting has demonstrated that sustainability is key, and we have shown how relevant the London Declaration will be going forward. We all know what standards can do, what an effective tool they can be for meeting global challenges. In a couple of weeks’ time, our net zero guidelines will be ready to launch, which will once again show how dedicated we are as an organization to tackling climate change.”

The ISO General Assembly on Thursday elected a new President-elect, Dr. Sung Hwan Cho, who will replace Ulrika Francke as ISO President in January 2024, after she has served her term. Four new ISO Council members were also elected. They include Egyptian Organization for Standardization & Quality (EOS), Egypt, Associação Brasileira de Normas Técnicas (ABNT), Brazil, Instituto de Normas Técnicas de Costa Rica (INTECO), Costa Rica, and Ente Italiano di Normazione (UNI), Italy. On Friday, a series of regional workshops took place providing dedicated, sustainable, and tailor-made support directly to all ISO members.

Conversations to shape the future

More than 30 thematic sessions and workshops took place during the ISO Annual Meeting 2022, including several organized in collaboration with MoIAT. These sessions included ‘Convergence of technologies and youth collaboration’ and ‘Has Covid launched the digital transformation of conformity assessment?’, and ‘The circular economy: going digital’.

Throughout the week, numerous sessions focused on the relationship between standards, climate, and trade. Day 1 sessions included: ‘Innovation for transformative climate solutions’; ‘Coherence of the international standards system’; and ‘Standards development for the ‘new normal’ and the London Declaration’.

On Day 2, sessions included: ‘How trade policies can support the climate agenda’; ‘Resilient food systems: an innovative and sustainable approach’; ‘Achieving global collaboration’; ‘Towards an inclusive future’; ‘Future World Café’; ‘Mobilizing men for gender equality’; ‘Global perspectives on international standards: a market point of view’; ‘Convergence of technologies and youth collaboration’; ‘Has Covid launched the digital transformation of conformity assessment’.

The sessions on Day 3 included: ‘Innovative solutions for water scarcity’; ‘Addressing sustainability challenges arising from the demographic transition’; ‘Digitalization and digital transformation: staying one step ahead’; Diversity challenge’; ‘Trade in the age of digitalization’; ‘Answering market challenges through standards’; ‘Road to net zero: How international standards can help implement credible climate plans’; ‘The evolution of standards in the digital era’; ‘Leapfrogging to cleaner energy: an opportunity for Africa’; and ‘Shaping corporate governance for the 21st Century’.

Day 4, the final day of sessions, included: ‘The London Declaration – one year on’; ‘The circular economy: going digital’; ‘How relevant will we be in 10 years?’; and ‘Can sustainable tourism really be sustainable?’.

Commitments to enhancing collaboration

Four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed by MoIAT during the event. Each MoU aimed to enhance collaboration in standards to support advancement in areas such as trade and economies. MoIAT signed MoUs with the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS), the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO), ASTM International, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

The ISO Annual Meeting is the most important date in the standardization calendar. Hosting the meeting in the UAE reflects the country’s position as a globally recognized and established industrial hub that is conducive to business growth and exporting. The event signifies the global community's confidence in the UAE’s quality infrastructure system as well as the role played by the country in helping to enhance standards and conformity at home and abroad.

With the UAE having been a key member of the ISO Council over the last decade, especially in the past two years as a member of its board, MoIAT is committed to collaborating with regional and global counterparts, aligning with international standards and contributing to their development, and enhancing quality infrastructure while also exchanging experiences and sharing best practices.

Leading UAE companies and institutions are sponsoring the meeting, including Emirates Steel Arkan, Emirates Global Aluminium, Al-Futtaim Group, Etihad Aviation Group, the Multinational Companies Business Group (MCBG), and the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, ISO comprises 167 member countries and more than 340 technical committees. ISO connects the public and private sectors to advance the quality infrastructure ecosystem, with representatives from 123 member and 31 observer countries participating in its annual meetings.

