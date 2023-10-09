Istanbul, Türkiye: From September 26 to September 28, 2023, the Hilton Istanbul Maslak hosted a groundbreaking event that brought together more than 80 distinguished attendees to explore the pivotal role of information sharing and business intelligence in supporting trade and investment decisions in the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Organized as a capacity-building program for users of the OIC Business Intelligence Centre (OBIC), the event was co-organized by the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the insurance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, the IsDB’s Cooperation and Capacity Development (CCD) Department, and the IsDB Regional Hub Istanbul. Additionally, the event was co-sponsored by The Participation Banks Association of Türkiye (TKBB) and Turk Eximbank.

The event included an opening session featuring insightful speeches by key figures in the industry:

Mr. Oussama KAISSI, the CEO of ICIEC, emphasized the significance of digitalization and automation for fostering development through trade and investment. He highlighted the opportunities presented by data abundance and technological advancements and stressed the importance of building robust information-sharing platforms.

Dr. Walid Abdelwahab, Director of IsDB Regional Hub Türkiye, shared his perspective on the importance of information sharing and digital transformation in supporting economic growth within the OIC member states.

The Participation Banks Association of Türkiye (TKBB) and the COMCEC Coordination Office (CCO) also provided valuable insights into the event's overarching theme.

One of the highlights of the event was a presentation and video showcasing the OIC Business Intelligence Centre (OBIC), shedding light on its mission to provide valuable information and analysis for enhancing economic cooperation and development among OIC member states.

A panel discussion on "How Digitalization and Business Intelligence Can Support Trade and Investment" further delved into the transformative potential of digitalization for economic growth and investment promotion. Presentations by ICIEC, ICCIA, and CCD/IsDB offered comprehensive insights into the fundamentals of business intelligence, digital transformation roadmaps for SMEs, and the digitalization of investment promotion services.

The second day of the event explored the theme of "Credit Information and the Importance of Information Sharing." Presentations by ICIEC, Creditreform, and Afrieximbank highlighted the significance of credit reporting, information sharing, and digital IDs in fostering financial inclusion and trade promotion.

On the third day, the focus shifted to the "Efficient Utilization of Statistical Sources of Information on Credit, Trade, and Investment." Presentations by SESRIC and ICDT introduced attendees to the collection and analysis of investment data, investment outlook in OIC member countries, and the efficient utilization of statistical resources for trade and investment information.

The event served as a platform for fruitful discussions, knowledge exchange, and the forging of valuable partnerships among attendees. It underscored the joint efforts of ICIEC, RH Türkiye, and IsDB’s Cooperation and Capacity Development Department in driving economic growth, promoting financial inclusion, and enhancing trade and investment decisions in the OIC member states.

The event's proceedings are expected to translate into tangible actions that contribute to the economic development of OIC member countries, further strengthening their role on the global economic stage.

As a testament to the event's success, Mr. Oussama KAISSI, the CEO of ICIEC emphasized, "Our collaborative efforts hold the transformative potential to usher in a new era in which information sharing and business intelligence will play a pivotal role in bolstering trade and investment within the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). This event stands as a defining milestone in our relentless journey, one where our unwavering commitment lies in nurturing economic cooperation and igniting the flames of sustainable development throughout the region."

Dr. Walid Abdelwahab, Director of IsDB Regional Hub Türkiye, elaborated “The partnership between IsDB and ICIEC in organizing this workshop will help to foster knowledge sharing and capacity development among OIC member countries in utilizing Business Intelligence for trade and investment decisions. By equipping participants with Business intelligence skills, IsDB Group contributes to building skills to drive economic growth and attract investments that will, in turn, lead to job creation, technology transfer, and further overall economic development of the IsDB Member Countries and the broader Islamic finance industry,”.

