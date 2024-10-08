Special Forums at MENA Region’s First-Ever Robotics Conference and Exhibition to Feature Role of Multiple Avatars, Human-Robot Co-Existence, Opportunities for Industrial Sectors and Future of Robots

Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced an array of 13 diverse forums highlighting the impact of robotics on various sectors will be part of the 36th edition of the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2024) in Abu Dhabi – the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first-ever such global event.

Themed ‘Robotics for Sustainable Development’, IROS 2024 will run from 14 -18 October 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) and has already gathered several thousand researchers, academics, leading corporate majors, and industry professionals from across the world. The 13 forums will span four days and will cover rapid development of robotics technologies and its relevance to policy-makers, socio-economic impact, role of multiple avatars, human-robot co-existence, opportunities for the industrial sectors and the future of robots.

Dr. Jorge Dias, IROS2024 General Chair, said: “The IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems 2024 includes 13 forums that impact every aspect of an increasingly digitalized world. From sustainable development to government funding and human-robot co-existence, these forums will not only offer a platform for experts to share their perspectives on the role of robotics in the future, but also provide insights from researchers and academics on the way forward. Each forum is designed to highlight the recent advancements as well as to provide an impetus to guide the course of future developments in this key area of science that that will have comprehensive social, economic and intellectual impact.”

The Forum on ‘Robots for Sustainability and Sustainable Robots’ on 15 October will first set the scene with contribution from prominent experts, and will include a presentation on how robotics and AI can take care of the world, with models, design solutions and technologies that will make future robots sustainable.

Four forums scheduled for 16 October 2024 include Europe Regulates Artificial Intelligence: the Challenge for Robotics, Government Forum: Funding for Robotics Research, Robotics in Africa Forum, and the Robotics & AI in the UAE: Research Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The IROS 2024 schedule for 17 October 2024 include Human-Avatars Symbiosis: Can you imagine a future society where you can remotely control multiple avatars?, Empowering Diverse Voices in Robotics, Sustainable Medical and Surgical Robotics, and Moonshot R&D Program Goal 3 Forum. Envisioning a Future of Human-Robot Co-living: Potential for Robotics to Transform Human Lives.

The four forums on the final day include Marine Robotics in Ocean Decade Initiative for Sustainable Development, The Future of Work: AI-Enhanced Robotics and Human Interaction Research in M3S, Industrial Opportunities and Socio-Economic Impact of Medical Robotics, and Robots for a Better Tomorrow: Wellbeing Through Advanced Technology.

IROS 2024 will also demonstrate the next generation of sustainable robotics as well as exhibits of the latest robotics technologies and products. Poster sessions, keynotes, panel discussions, and networking events are also lined up for this major international conference.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com