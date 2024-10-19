Dubai, UAE: As Gitex Global 2024 comes to a close at the Dubai World Trade Centre, iQibla, the UAE-based tech brand that develops Muslim-focused technology products, successfully wrapped up its participation with its groundbreaking innovations.

As a leader in Muslim technology, iQibla showcased its flagship products, including the Zikr Ring, Salat Counter, and Kid’s Qwatch, capturing global attention and reaffirming its role as a key player in the industry.

For iQibla, Gitex Global 2024 was the perfect platform to demonstrate its cutting-edge solutions that blend faith with technology. Over the course of five days, the brand captivated visitors with its mission of ‘Technology for Faith’, offering smart products that cater to the daily needs of Muslim consumers worldwide.

Since its founding in Dubai in 2021, iQibla has focused on empowering Muslim communities through tech innovation. Its participation in Gitex Global was a testament to this mission, with products like the Zikr Ring—a smart ring used by over 3 million people across 20 countries—drawing widespread praise for its superior craftsmanship and practical features.

The Salat Counter, one of iQibla’s most anticipated launches at the event, stood out with its 5.8G radar technology and high-precision sensors, enabling real-time tracking of prayer movements. Its smart activation feature provides a seamless, user-friendly experience, automatically starting the counter when users begin their prayers.

The Kid’s Qwatch, designed for Muslim children, also garnered considerable attention. Packed with faith-based educational features such as the Holy Quran learning modules, prayer time reminders, and a Zikr counter, the smartwatch ensures children’s safety with 4G video calling and GPS tracking.

Speaking about iQibla’s success at the event, Fatima Lyn, iQibla said: “Gitex Global 2024 has been an incredible platform for us to connect with the world and showcase how technology can serve faith. We are proud to lead the way in creating innovative, practical, and meaningful products that empower Muslims in their daily lives. The response from visitors and potential partners has been overwhelming, and we are excited to explore new opportunities that will drive our mission forward.”

As iQibla concluded its participation at Gitex Global 2024, the brand achieved significant milestones by securing strategic partnerships across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. These collaborations mark the next step in iQibla’s expansion into global markets, laying the groundwork for continued growth and influence in the Muslim technology sector.

For more info, please visit iQIBLA official website www.iqibla.com .