Johannesburg, South Africa:– InterSystems, a leading data technology provider dedicated to solving critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, along with its partners, CareConnect and Trifour Health, is delighted to announce their participation in the annual Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA) Conference.

The HASA conference, recognised as a premier event for international and South African experts in the healthcare sector, is taking place at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town from 18th to 19th September 2023. The conference and its parallel Quality Summit present an unrivalled opportunity for delegates to gain valuable insights into health policy reform, clinical care, regulation, and hospital management. Attendees will include policymakers, regulators, academics, hospital and nursing services managers, NGOs, clinical and quality control managers, medical staff, medical device and service suppliers, consumer champions, and healthcare media.

Henry Adams, Country Manager for InterSystems South Africa, emphasised the value of the conference: "HASA offers an invaluable platform for addressing healthcare challenges that South Africa faces today. It brings all critical stakeholders to the table, fostering an environment of knowledge sharing and collaboration."

InterSystems, CareConnect, and Trifour Health, will be sharing stands 24 and 25 at the conference, underlining their joint commitment to improving healthcare data management and facilitating efficient patient care. The exhibition, alongside the conference, will provide a comprehensive showcase of the latest advances and innovations in the healthcare sector.

Highlighting the importance of InterSystems' participation, Adams stated: "Our involvement in the HASA conference underlines our dedication to the South African healthcare sector. InterSystems is committed to utilising data technology to drive better outcomes in healthcare. This event provides an opportunity for us to engage directly with the community we aim to serve."

