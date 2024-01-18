A panel of independent judges selected winners from 76 shortlisted entries

Dubai, UAE: The much-awaited 3rd Intersec Awards took place last night at a prestigious awards ceremony at Palazzo Versace in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, celebrating the unparalleled innovation and commitment across 13 categories within the domains of fire, safety and security.

This year’s awards, held during the 25th edition of Intersec, which takes place from 16-18 January 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), witnessed a 38% increase, with 76 finalists making it to the final round - signifying the escalating momentum and worldwide advancement within these sectors.

The UAE emerged as an overall front-runner across all industries, with the Ministry of Interior, The Public Transport Agency, Roads and Transport Authority – Dubai (RTA), and Dubai Police taking home the top spot in several major categories, highlighting the UAE’s focus on providing unparalleled safety and security to its citizens, residents and visitors.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “The entries to the Intersec Awards 2024 demonstrate an impressive calibre and quality, highlighting the steadfast commitment and innovative spirit that characterises the industry. Amidst a pool of exceptional entries, the winners of the Intersec Awards 2024 truly exemplify the pinnacle of excellence across the region and beyond. As we celebrate their achievements, we not only applaud their success but also recognise the profound impact they have on shaping the future of safety and security.”

He continued, “The Intersec Awards not only honour achievements by the brightest in the industry but also inspire further excellence and progress in these crucial domains, serve as a testament to the cutting-edge solutions and dedication that propel our sector forward.”

The award winners were selected by an independent panel of judges, which included Major. Essa Al Mutawa, Head of Monitoring & Inspection Department, Dubai Civil Defence H.Q; John Cowling, District Security Manager – Middle East & CIS, Caterpillar Inc.; Dee Arp, Chief Operating Officer, Nebosh; and Paul Brewitt, Country Security Manager - Iraq, SPM Oil & Gas, to name a few.

Highlighting the diverse nature of these industries and the latest advances in innovation, several new categories were added, including the Fire Safety Excellence Project Award, which was won by Reacton for protecting UAE school busses for Emirates Transport, the Security Project of the Year – Middle East and Africa Award, which was won by the Virtual Technology Centre of Dubai Police for their Smart Security awareness project, and the Outstanding Safety Solutions Award was won by SYSNAV.

Also new for 2024 was the Fire Safety Excellence Award, which was won by Ramtech, and the Women Trailblazers in Security or Fire Safety Award, won by Alyaa Alkaabi from the UAE Ministry of Interior.

Other award winners included Drydock World for the Outstanding Fire Safety Team of the Year Award, D-Fend Solutions for the Premier Homeland Security Solutions Award, Garrett for the Exemplary Perimeter Security Solutions Award, and Axis Communications for both the Outstanding Commercial Security Solutions Award and the Sustainability Champion Award.

OTORIO took home the Outstanding Cybersecurity Product/Service of the Year Award, while the Rising Star Award for Emirati Talent Award was won by Shaima Basaeed from RTA and Red Sea Global was crowned the Outstanding Security Team of the Year.

Acknowledging the exhibition’s silver jubilee, the theme for Intersec 2024 is ‘Innovating security for a quarter-century’. Intersec, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is hosting 1,000 exhibitors from 60 nations and 45,000 trade visitors over the three-day exhibition and conference, showcasing five broad product sections for Commercial & Perimeter Security, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, and Cyber Security.

