RIYADH: The International Conference on Molecular Oncology and Precision Medicine began this Thursday in Riyadh, under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Haifa Al Faisal, Chairperson of the Zahra Breast Cancer Association. Organized by King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC), the three-day event focuses on exploring new frontiers in cancer research under the theme 'Advancements in Cancer Research: Towards Precise Treatment' and is being held in the hospital’s King Salman Conference Hall.

Her Royal Highness Princess Haifa Al Faisal, in her address at the conference, conveyed her pleasure in being among leading cancer experts and physicians. She proudly acknowledged the Zahra Association's foundation at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center and unveiled plans for the inauguration of a new coordinating office at the hospital’s Medina branch in the coming year.

The conference, taking place in Riyadh's King Salman Conference Hall, is a pivotal gathering aimed at driving collaboration between local and international scientists and physicians. The event's core mission is to merge scientific research with clinical application, ultimately enhancing healthcare results and the overall experience of cancer patients. At the conference, top doctors and scientists from renowned global universities and hospitals are set to discuss 30 research papers. Their discussions span from cancer epidemiology and microenvironments to cancer stem cells. The spotlight will also be on groundbreaking treatments, including immunotherapy and cellular therapy, and the use of artificial intelligence in detecting cancer at its early stages.

The conference highlights the latest cutting-edge developments in cancer research, spanning from foundational studies to clinical applications, with a keen focus on tailoring patient care in healthcare systems. The event promises to be a hub of collaborations, bringing together leading researchers, physicians, and academics to tackle prevailing challenges and explore emerging trends in cancer therapy and investigation. A key agenda of the conference is to fast-track the application of research breakthroughs into clinical settings and to strategize the integration of evidence-based research into healthcare practices, marking a significant step forward in patient-centered medicine.

Dr. Abdelilah Aboussekhra, the conference president and Chairman of the Molecular Oncology Department at KFSH&RC, noted that the conference's scientific agenda has received accreditation from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, providing participants with 16 hours of continuing medical education.

The conference program features an exhibition of 70 scientific posters, offering concise introductions to a variety of scientific experiments and concepts to attendees. It also includes several panel discussions that delve into diverse scientific topics, with a focus on advanced treatments for complex cancer types and other related issues.

Renowned for its state-of-the-art cancer care, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre stands out globally for its innovative approach. The hospital's significant investments in artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and genomic medicine are aimed at delivering personalized treatments for each patient. In collaboration with leading institutions worldwide, it has pioneered diagnostic technologies like liquid biopsy, which can detect 50 genes associated with cancer at early stages. The KFSH&RC, in collaboration with a host of local and international partners, has unveiled the “Mirai” Model. This predictive tool is designed to assess the risk of breast cancer cell development over the next five years, heralding a new era in disease diagnosis and enhancing the efficacy of healthcare outcomes.

