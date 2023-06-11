Muscat, Sultanate of Oman: The Oman Banks Association (OBA) in cooperation with the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) organized a meeting between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team visiting the Sultanate and some of the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of banks operating in the Sultanate of Oman. The meeting was held on 11th June 2023 in Muscat. This is the third meeting between IMF and OBA organized by the CBO since last year.

A number of important topics were discussed at the meeting, such as, economic growth and macro-economic indicators, Banking sector performance, Environment Social Governance (ESG), Climate change risk, Fintech, and many other topics including policies, regulations, and recent developments in the financial and banking sector.

OBA continues to engage stakeholders to encourage constructive dialogue among financial institutions, regulators, local and international financial agencies to promote the Omani banking sector.

Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with regulators on matters of policy and strategy, and support banking excellence in Oman.