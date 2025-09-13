High-level discussions included topics such as food security, health, education, green economy, and sustainability with 237 speakers across 110 activities

His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay: The 14th edition of IGCF reflects Sharjah’s commitment to serving humanity’s causes, affirming that quality of life must be the compass that guides developmental policies.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life,” the forum positioned Sharjah as a global hub for dialogue.

IGCF 2025 included 51 panel discussions, 7 inspiring talks, and 22 practical workshops.

22 engaging platforms engaged the public directly, fostering community participation and the creation of joint initiatives.

More than 30 partners from government, academia, media, technology, and international institutions supported the edition.

IGCF honoured key partners and speakers for their contributions, demonstrating the forum’s culture of collaboration.

Sharjah: The 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) has concluded its two-day agenda at Expo Centre Sharjah, attracting 14,800 delegates representing governments, academia, and media from around the world; reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global platform bringing together government leaders, communication experts, and decision-makers to discuss quality-of-life priorities worldwide.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life”, the forum hosted 237 international speakers who shared their insights and expertise through more than 110 sessions, including 51 panel discussions, 7 inspiring talks, 22 practical workshops, as well as interactive initiatives and open dialogues across 22 platforms designed to enhance community participation and generate joint initiatives.

The forum also featured over 30 local, regional, and international partners, ranging from government entities and global organisations to research centres, media, and technology institutions. This reflects the forum’s importance as a space for multilateral collaboration in addressing human challenges and building a more sustainable future.

Honouring partners and speakers

In addition, His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of SGMB; together with Her Excellency Alya Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB; honoured strategic and support partners, sponsors, and keynote speakers in appreciation of their contributions to the success of the 14th edition; embodying the collaborative spirit that underpins the forum. Through these partnerships and participation of valued guests, the 14th edition provided an exemplary demonstration of how governments, academia, media, and the private sector can work hand-in-hand to serve human development and improve quality of life.

Honorees included the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), for organising the University Challenge and several thematic sessions; Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, for hosting important diplomats and contributing to discussions on quality of life and the future of humanity; Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, for its media support and comprehensive coverage; and Invest Bank, for its role in fostering dialogue and innovation in communication.

Quality of Life as the foundation of policy

Commenting on the conclusion of IGCF 2025, His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay affirmed that the 14th edition of the forum marked another step forward in strengthening communication as a strategic tool to manage global transformations. Expanding on this, the Director-General stated, “Bringing together such a diversity of leaders and experts in Sharjah to discuss food security, health, education, the green economy, and sustainability demonstrates the emirate’s belief that quality of life must be the compass that guides developmental policies. This year’s forum proved that communication is not merely a media channel, but a language of trust and partnership, and a tool for creating innovative solutions to shared human challenges.”

“The 14th edition embodied Sharjah’s commitment to human causes and consolidated IGCF’s standing as a global platform for dialogue and international partnerships, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to make communication a tool for sustainable development and for shaping a more balanced and just future,” he added.

A global platform for impact and solutions

The forum concluded with the announcement of winners of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) 2025, which honours innovation and excellence in communication practices worldwide. This reaffirmed its role as a comprehensive platform, not confined to theoretical discussions but contributing to practical directions and future initiatives with actionable impact on people’s lives.