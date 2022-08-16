The ISNR exhibition will convene high-level officials and delegations from all over the world

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) In cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior will organize more than 23 high-level talk sessions during the seventh edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi), organised by ADNEC in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, from 10 to 12 October 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The sessions will focus on 3 main areas - the future of police, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. The event will attract a prominent group of decision-makers, experts and specialists in the fields of national security and law enforcement from different countries of the world. It will drive conversations on a number of important issues and various topics, such as security borders, cyber security, and combating unmanned aircraft systems, intelligence sharing, infrastructure protection identity technology, cooperation between stakeholders, and more.

The upcoming edition of ISNR will also focus on growing the international participation of major companies, decision-makers, and experts from around the world to bolster the strategic event’s position on a global scale.

Major General Ahmad Naser al Raisi, MoI General Inspector, chairman of the Higher Committee organizing the international national security and risk mitigation exhibition, emphasized that an excellent edition of this international event will be organized to enhance wellbeing in the UAE community and particularly in terms of security, protection and prevention. He underlined that work is undertaken in cooperation with all the exhibition partners and relevant institutions to make sure an exceptional edition of the event is offered that would enhance achievements in the use of security and police technology, to harness the UAE excellent image as the organizer of international events and meetings.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, commented: “The organisation and hosting of ISNR along with ISNR Talks comes in accordance with ADNEC’s strategy to support vital and promising sectors and aims to enhance the competitiveness of national companies at local and international levels, in addition to transferring and localising advanced knowledge in the country.”

ISNR Abu Dhabi will showcase a wide range of technologies in the fields of digital forensic medical science, combating malware and spam emails and viruses, human factors, governance, compliance, business continuity, accident response, identity and access management and application security. The exhibition will also highlight the latest in the Internet of Things (IoT) security, cloud security, mobile phone security, cyberterrorism and protection from cyber warfare, network security, data security, managed security services (MSS), and encryption. In addition, sessions at ISNR Talks, taking place on all three-event days, will cover diverse topics ranging from border security, cybersecurity, counter UAS, intelligence sharing, infrastructure protection and resilience, identity technology, agency collaboration and much more.

-Ends-