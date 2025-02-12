Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, a subsidiary of Emirates Science and Research Foundation, in Partnership with Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, has finalised preparations for the second International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference, supported by Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau.

Under the theme Empowering Youth for a Tolerant Future, the conference will run from 19 to 21 February at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, under the distinguished patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Member of the UAE Cabinet.

Dr. Firas Habbal, President of the Center and Vice-Chancellor of Board of Trustees, said: "The organisation of the second edition of this international conference reaffirms our steadfast commitment to promoting the values of understanding and coexistence among different cultures."

The Director-General of the Center and Board of trustees Member, Dr. Fawaz Habbal, emphasised that the conference aligns with the leadership's vision of empowering youth and strengthening their national identity to build a more tolerant and open future.

Distinguished Global Leaders Take the Stage

The conference will feature an exceptional line-up of international speakers, including:

His Eminence Sheikh Abdulla bin Bayyah, Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace and Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Sharjah Consultative council and Chancellor of Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies

His Excellency Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the UAE

His Excellency Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE

Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community

The event will also welcome leading international experts and distinguished figures from around the world to contribute to these vital discussions.

Global Recognition Underscores Importance of Tolerance

CEO of Trends Research & Advisory, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali said: "The second edition of the International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference reaffirms the fundamental importance of these values, particularly in light of the rapid challenges facing humanity today. Strengthening the values of dialogue, tolerance, and human fraternity remains the most effective path towards achieving peace, stability and sustainable development."

Member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder David A. Bednar, representing platinum sponsor The Church of Jesus Christ, said: "It is an honour for our Church to be both a sponsor and a participant in this conference in the United Arab Emirates. As For years, we have observed the great initiatives and achievements made in this nation to promote tolerance, especially among young people and in families."

A Global Platform for Cultural Exchange and Dialogue

The conference promises to be a landmark gathering, featuring:

Over 100 distinguished speakers from diverse backgrounds

5,000 participants representing international organizations, government entities, academia and the private sector

Representation from more than 70 countries worldwide

Publication of over 200 research papers exploring tolerance and coexistence

More than ten cultural, musical and artistic performances celebrating global diversity

This comprehensive program reinforces the UAE's leadership role in fostering dialogue and understanding while advancing the universal message of peace and tolerance.