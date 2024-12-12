Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM hosted the third edition of the Global Financial Regulators Summit during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2024, convening senior regulatory representatives from the MENA region, the European Union, the UK, and Asia.

As the financial landscape evolves with emerging trends and technologies, this year’s exclusive assembly focused on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the financial services sector. The Summit provided a platform for global financial regulatory leaders to discuss the risks and challenges associated with AI adoption. Recognising the significant opportunities AI offers, the Summit also explored strategies to promote innovation while safeguarding customer protection, market integrity and responsible AI use by licensed financial entities and regulators.

The first roundtable showcased AI applications in financial services’ authorisation, supervision and enforcement, highlighting their potential to enhance efficiency and speed through advanced analytics. The second roundtable addressed the risks and opportunities for regulators in adopting AI solutions, yielding key insights and conclusions on regulatory and supervisory approaches. The dialogue encouraged stronger global collaboration on AI aiming to establish common best practices.

The exclusive Summit’s high-level deliberations were later conveyed to public attendees of the Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem fosters growth, resilience, and optimism, for global financial and non-financial institutions. Growing synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions have positioned the centre as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

