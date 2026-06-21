Manama, Bahrain – INJAZ Bahrain successfully concluded the 18th edition of its flagship Young Entrepreneurs Competition, bringing together the Kingdom’s most promising young innovators and business leaders for a two-day event held at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain.

The competition marked the culmination of the 2026 Company Program, one of INJAZ Bahrain’s leading entrepreneurship initiatives, which engaged more than 1,100 students from universities and high schools across the Kingdom. Following months of business development, innovation, and mentorship, more than 140 students representing 20 student companies including10 university teams and 10 high school teams, advanced to the national finals.

The event commenced on 17 June with a comprehensive assessment day, during which participating teams presented their business ventures to a distinguished panel of judges comprising industry leaders and business professionals. The competition concluded on 18 June with an awards ceremony celebrating outstanding achievements across entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability, financial performance, technology, and leadership.

Commenting on the occasion, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson said: "The Young Entrepreneurs Competition continues to showcase the remarkable creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of Bahrain’s youth. Every year, we witness innovative ideas that address real-world challenges while demonstrating the talent and ambition that will help shape the future of our economy. We are proud to provide students with a platform that transforms classroom learning into practical business experience and prepares them for success in an increasingly competitive global marketplace."

This year’s competition featured eight core national award categories, including the Global Impact Award, Innovative Venture Award, Product of the Year Award, and the prestigious Company of the Year Award, each presented across both high school and university categories.

2026 winners included:

Olani from St Christopher's School won the Innovative Venture Award (High School track)

Axis from University of Bahrain won the Innovative Venture Award (University track)

Zaad from Hidd Secondary Girls School won the Global Impact Award (High School track)

Cellupla from University of Bahrain won the Global Impact Award (University track)

Lawen from Modern Knowledge Schools won the Product of the Year Award (High School track)

Connect from American University of Bahrain won the Product of the Year Award (University track)

Peel from Al Hekma International School won the Company of the Year Award (High School track)

ZEROIL from University of Strathclyde Bahrain won the Company of the Year Award (University track)

Signature Awards

Lawen from Modern Knowledge Schools won the Best Booth and Brand Award by CrediMax

Peel from Al Hekma International School won the Best Financial Performance Award by BBK

2aman from Britus International School won the Best Video Award by BASREC

Axis from University of Bahrain won the Excellence in Technology Award by Tamkeen

Genius from Bahrain Polytechnic won the Excellence in ESG Award by Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons

Mohammed Khawajki CEO of ZEROIL from University of Strathclyde Bahrain won the Rising CEO Award by stc Bahrain

These awards reflect the outstanding talent, creativity, and entrepreneurial capabilities demonstrated by Bahrain’s youth, highlighting innovative solutions with the potential to create meaningful impact across industries and communities.

Distinguished individuals served as judges in both the High School Track and the University Track, including representatives from prominent organizations including Mr. Abdullatif Al Mahmood from “EY”; H.H Sh. Khalifa Al Khalifa from “Bapco Energies”; Ishaq Ishaq from “EDB” and Mr. Yousif Engineer from “BisB” in the High School Track; Mr. Mohammed Ahmadi from “Mumtalakat”; Dr. Abdulla Habib from “Alba”; Mr. Haitham Al Haddad from “Al Salam Bank”; and Sh. Khalifa Al Khalifa from “Beyon” in the University Track.

INJAZ Bahrain also hosted signature awards judges; Ms. Narjis Almoosawi from “BASREC”; Ms. Yara Ishaq from “BBK”; Ms. Nada Mohamed from “CrediMax”; Ms. Maryam Rahimi from “Tamkeen”; Mr. Namit Bhatia from “YK AlMoayyed & Sons” and Mr. Ahmed Al Jowder, Ms. Aisha Al Hermi and Mr. Omar Hashim from “stc Bahrain”

Beyond the competition itself, participating students gained access to a range of development opportunities, including exclusive CEO job shadowing experiences, scholarships, internships, KPMG Life Skills Courses, and other career-enrichment initiatives designed to support their future growth.

The event was made possible through the support of INJAZ Bahrain’s valued partners and sponsors, including Platinum Sponsor Tamkeen; Gold Sponsors Alba, Batelco, and Bapco Energies; and Signature Sponsors CrediMax, BBK, BASREC, Tamkeen, stc Bahrain, and Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons.

Since its establishment in 2005 as a member of the global Junior Achievement network, INJAZ Bahrain has reached more than 1,100,000 students through its programmes and engaged over 20,000 volunteers across more than 290 schools and universities. Through its focus on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, work readiness, and digital literacy, the organisation continues to empower young people with the skills and mindset needed to build thriving communities and succeed in a global economy.