Governments must balance technological innovation with human accountability and public trust .

Building workforce readiness for the next era of public service .

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) will convene the first forum of DGHR Multaqa 2026 under the title “HR in the Agentic Age”, bringing together government leaders, policymakers, technology experts and human capital executives to examine one of the most significant shifts shaping the future of work: the rise of Agentic AI and its implications for workforce decisions, public sector performance and institutional accountability.

Held under the theme “Agents at Work. Humans in Charge. Policy as Guide.”, the forum reflects Dubai’s commitment to building a government that is not only AI-enabled, but also AI-governed; one that harnesses the opportunities presented by emerging technologies while ensuring that human judgement, transparency and public value remain at the centre of decision-making.

Responding to the Agentic Shift

As artificial intelligence evolves from a tool that supports employees to systems capable of acting across workflows and influencing workforce decisions, governments are increasingly required to rethink jobs, skills, leadership models and governance frameworks.

Against this backdrop, the forum will explore how Agentic AI is reshaping government work and what this means for the future of human resources, with discussions focusing on workforce transformation, job redesign, upskilling, responsible AI governance, employee readiness, accessibility, inclusion and the future capabilities required for the next era of government work.

Preparing Government Workforces for the Agentic Age

The forum supports the UAE’s direction to accelerate artificial intelligence readiness, strengthen digital government and build future capabilities across the public sector. It also aligns with Dubai’s vision for a proactive, agile, human-centred and globally competitive government that harnesses technology to enhance productivity, quality of life and public value.

Through strategic insight sessions, executive dialogues and expert discussions, participants will explore the evolving relationship between people and technology, the future of jobs and skills, and the role of human resources in enabling government entities to navigate rapid technological transformation.

Defining Where Humans Must Remain in Charge

As AI systems become increasingly capable of acting independently, the forum will examine one of the defining questions facing organisations globally: which workforce decisions must remain under human authority?

Discussions will explore how governments can embrace innovation while preserving accountability, trust and human oversight, ensuring that technology serves as an enabler of better outcomes rather than a substitute for human judgement.

Leadership Perspective

H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said:

“The UAE and Dubai have set a clear direction for the future: to build a government that is proactive, digitally enabled, human-centred and globally competitive. The growing adoption of Agentic AI marks an important shift in how work is designed, delivered and governed across organisations.

Through this forum, we aim to support government entities in understanding this transformation, preparing their people, strengthening future capabilities and ensuring the responsible adoption of AI in the workplace.

Technology can enhance the way we work, but human judgement, accountability and public value must remain at the centre of decision-making.”

Convening Leaders Around a Shared Challenge

The forum will bring together government leaders, executives, HR directors, policymakers, technology experts and representatives from government and semi-government entities to open a strategic dialogue on the future of work in the Agentic Age.

The programme will feature strategic insight sessions, executive dialogues, expert panels and benchmarking discussions examining how AI is changing jobs, redefining workforce capabilities and shaping new governance expectations. It will also provide a platform for participants to exchange perspectives, share emerging practices and contribute to a collective understanding of the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of government work.

By bringing together policy, technology and human capital perspectives, DGHR Multaqa 2026 seeks to advance a shared understanding of how governments can prepare for the Agentic Age, while ensuring that innovation remains anchored in human responsibility, public trust and long-term societal value







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