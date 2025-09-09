​​​​​​Human-centred and culturally sensitive protection will also be highlighted as vital to balancing guest comfort and safety as part of the Future Security Summit

Intersec Saudi Arabia will take place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC) from 29 September to 1 October 2025

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As Saudi Arabia welcomes unprecedented numbers of visitors under Vision 2030, security within the hospitality sector will be one of the central themes at this year’s Intersec Saudi Arabia as part of the Future Security Summit, when the event returns to the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC), from 29 September to 1 October.

Speaking ahead of the event, Red Sea Global’s Group Head of Security, Tawfeeq Alsadoon, who will deliver a keynote presentation titled ‘Securing the Tourism Renaissance: Integrated Physical Security Solutions for the Hospitality Sector’, has explained why Saudi Arabia recording 116 million visitors in 2024, according to the Ministry of Tourism, presents both opportunities, through technology, and challenges, such as balancing seamless guest experiences with robust security and control.

“In KSA’s rapidly expanding hospitality sector, particularly within Vision 2030 mega-projects like NEOM, the Red Sea Project, Amaala, AlUla, and Diriyah, technology is not just a supporting tool but a critical enabler of proactive and intelligent security. These large, high-profile developments demand a smarter, more integrated approach to physical security, and technologies such as AI, drones, biometrics, and advanced surveillance are central to this transformation.”

Alsadoon explained that modern hospitality security requires an ecosystem approach that integrates physical protection, digital safeguards, and proactive crisis management.

“From AI-powered video analytics capable of detecting abnormal behaviours in real-time, to drones monitoring coastal perimeters and biometric systems securing staff and VIP access zones, technology has become a cornerstone of our security model. These tools allow us to anticipate risks, respond faster, and reduce reliance on manpower alone.”

However, he emphasised that human-centred design remains critical. “Technology alone cannot protect guests. The true measure of security in hospitality is its invisibility, ensuring that people feel comfortable, welcomed, and safe without ever sensing they are under surveillance. That requires highly trained teams who understand cultural sensitivities, can de-escalate discreetly, and act with empathy while remaining vigilant.”

Looking ahead, Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is expected to adopt sustainable, intelligent, and experience-focused security models over the next decade, as outlined by Alsadoon. Innovations such as digital twins, integrated command centres, and predictive analytics will help anticipate and manage risks, while safeguarding guest privacy, data integrity, and inclusivity.

Elsewhere on the second day of the Summit, sessions will explore the aviation industry with ‘Elevating National Airspace Security: Strengthening Aviation Resilience Across an Expanding Network’, while the entertainment industry will be examined during ‘Designing for Experience and Safety: Embedding Security into the DNA of Modern Entertainment Venues’. The day will be launched by a keynote address on security and risk management by Andrey Reis, Director of Security Operations for FIFA.

Running concurrently with the 2025 Future Security Summit, the Fire Protection Summit will be held over two days, welcoming industry leaders, regulatory authorities, and international experts to discuss the Middle East’s evolving fire safety landscape.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “Intersec Saudi Arabia is where global expertise meets local ambition. This year’s Future Security Summit will showcase the Kingdom’s commitment to innovation, resilience, and human-centric security models that underpin its transformation into a world-leading tourism and business destination.”

Organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt, Intersec Saudi Arabia is the Kingdom’s leading exhibition for safety, security, and fire protection. Now in its seventh edition, the 2025 show will run from 29 September to 1 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).

Covering five product categories, Commercial and Perimeter Security, Cybersecurity, Homeland Security and Policing, Fire and Rescue, and Safety and Health, the exhibition will host more than 27,000 industry leaders, policymakers, and buyers across 30,000 sqm of show floor.

Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director – Intersec Saudi Arabia at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Each edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia reflects the rapid pace of transformation in the country and the wider region, offering unmatched opportunities for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and business growth. We are delighted to welcome once again leading voices from across the security and fire safety spectrum, safeguarding the Kingdom’s future.”

