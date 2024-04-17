United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Dining enthusiasts have the opportunity to sample delicious dishes and curated set menus from some of Jumeirah’s most coveted dining destinations as part of the Dubai Food Festival, the citywide celebration of all things gastronomy, which returns for another edition between April 19th to May 12th. In addition, Jumeirah’s restaurants are bringing signature dishes to diners in affordable set menus as part of Dubai Restaurant Week, a key highlight of the event, which happens from April 26th to May 12th.

An exciting opportunity to try some of the city’s best cuisine at special prices, during Dubai Restaurant week, diners can opt for a two-course lunch menu which is priced at AED 125, or a three-course dinner menu which is priced at AED 250. Menus will cater to a variety of dietary requirements and will be available across many of Jumeirah’s iconic restaurants including:

Zheng He’s, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam’s waterside Chinese eatery will bring guests some of the finest tastes of Asia in a menu that features Chicken & Prawns Dumplings ‘Siew Mai’, Sweet and Sour Chicken, Zheng He’s Dynasty Prawns and mouthwatering desserts of either Sago Pearls & Fresh Mango or Deep-Fried Banana with vanilla ice cream.

Menus packed with the finest French-Mediterranean flavours will be served at French Riviera at Jumeirah Al Qasr. The menu features Betterave – a beetroot gazpacho, Carpaccio de Veau, Veal Filet or Poulpe de Mediterranée as three of the starter options, while mains will be a choice of Bar de Mediterranée - Mediterranean Sea Bass with artichokes and white wine emulsion or Artichauts Barigoule, made with truffle, parmesan, quionoa and coriander oil. The choice of desserts includes the delectable Pain Perdu – French toast crème brulée with vanilla ice cream or Vacherin, a delicious plate of marinated strawberries and fresh basil ice cream.

Mouthwatering modern brasserie dishes can be enjoyed in a three-course dinner menu at The Hide, at Jumeirah Al Qasr. An indulgent three-course menu features dishes such as Baked Cheese – filo pastry with tomatoes and confit onions and Cured Beef Carpaccio as starters, and Grilled Seabass, Steak Frites or Green Asparagus Risotto for a main course. Dessert is not to be missed with options of either Chocolate Fondant, Classic New York Cheesecake, or Coconut and Mango with Polenta.

Japanese and Peruvian favourite, Kayto at Jumeirah Al Naseem is offering its favourite menu staples for lunch and dinner such as Salmon Tataki, Mico Black Cod, Yellow Corn-Fed Chicken Teriyaki and tasty desserts of either Cheesecake Brule with mandarin sorbet, Pineapple Tiradito or Mochi Ice Cream.

Rockfish the sleek seafood restaurant also at Jumeirah Al Naseem is also offering the lunch and dinner menu, with dishes including include Fritto Misto – baby squid, softshell crab and shrimp, and Beetroot Carpaccio. Truffle Risotto or Scallop Seamare are two of the main course choices, while desserts include rich Piemonte Profiteroles or Seasonal Fruit and Sorbet.

Within distance of the Madinat Jumeirah, Bastion, Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s elegant French restaurant with panoramic Burj Al Arab views, will invite guests to enjoy a special French-Asian inspired dinner menu to mark the occasion. Guests can expect a fusion of flavours, featuring the likes of Braised black pepper beef bao buns, duck Gyozas and French onion soup for starters, Nasi Goreng, Pad Thai and Poached Sea Bass with jumbo asparagus for mains, whilst ending on two classic French and Asian desserts, Crème Brûlée or Mango sticky rice.

During the Dubai Food Festival, and part of the festival's inaugural Chef’s Table initiative, Jumeirah’s culinary maestros will craft excusive ‘Chef menus’ between 1 May and 12 May featuring their most celebrated dishes, bringing diners a thrilling chance to sample the most popular flavours from top restaurants in one meal.

As a delicious example, at the newly-launched Cala Vista, the Dubai Food Festival exclusive Chef’s Table menu features starters such as Burrata Pomodori – burrata served with tomatoes and pesto or Vitello Tonnato – roasted veal tenderloin with tuna and anchovy sauce. For mains, guests can choose from a selection of authentic pizzas with mouthwatering toppings. For a true sweet taste of Italy, dessert is the signature traditional Tiramisu, Gelato or Sorbetto.

