DUBAI: The India Pavilion at EXPO 2020, Dubai is all set to host ‘Steel Week’ from 11th March 2022. The weeklong event, culminating on 17th March 2022, will highlight the expertise of the Steel sector in India and showcase an array of opportunities as well as business potential in India’s steel sector.

Delegation of Ministry of Steel, Government of India, will be led by Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Union Minister of Steel. Senior officials from the leading steel producers of India including SAIL, JSW, JSPL, Tata Steel, AM/NS India will accompany the delegation.

The delegation will meet senior officials from Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi, to explore investment opportunities in Indian steel sector. Meetings with senior officials from Dubai Chamber of Commerce, UAE-based steel producers & steel user companies have been lined up to explore opportunities for collaboration of Indian steel companies and to showcase investment opportunities in India. A special session on the ₹6,322 crore Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Specialty Steel has been scheduled during the week. The delegation will also visit prominent country pavilions.

