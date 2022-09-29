‘Through events like GMIS, we can help to marshal resources, facilitate innovation, and create meaningful partnerships to help transform manufacturing and address our most pressing issues’ – Diane Farrell, US Deputy Undersecretary for International Trade

Day One of GMIS America highlights the critical role of industry in supporting the global energy transition

Taking place from September 28 until September 30, GMIS America explores avenues of collaboration between UAE and US companies to design the future of the industrial sector

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology co-chairs Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit America and showcases UAE’s national industrial strategy and Make it in the Emirates campaign

Pittsburgh, PA, United States of America: The global manufacturing community must urgently accelerate the integration of advanced technologies into supply and value chains to make industry more sustainable and ultimately help the world to achieve net-zero by 2050.

That was the tone set on the opening day of the inaugural GMIS America by H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Co-Chair of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), who delivered a virtual keynote speech to an international audience of government, business, industry and manufacturing leaders in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during the Inauguration Ceremony of the forum taking place from September 28-30, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The three-day event will facilitate cooperation between American and Emirati companies to shape the future of the industrial sector. As co-chair of GMIS, the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is showcasing the UAE’s national industrial strategy and the Make it in the Emirates campaign.

Delegates at the opening ceremony heard how advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, edge computing and nanotechnology are opening new pathways for industrial growth and ensuring that economic and climate progress go hand-in-hand. They heard how these technologies can help design circular solutions for industry, dramatically reduce energy consumption, and disrupt existing production models.



In his video address, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber referenced how the UAE – which is implementing a national industrial development program, known as UAE Industry 4.0, and hosting COP28 next year – has created a dynamic ecosystem for hi-tech partnerships, including with numerous US organizations, that he hopes to strengthen and grow.

He sounded a note of caution, meanwhile, that hard-to-abate industries that rely on traditional sources of energy should not be forgotten. Investment in technologies such as carbon capture, he said, are crucial to mitigating environmental impacts.

As part of GMIS America’s inaugural ceremony, H.E. Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, joined Diane Farrell, US Deputy Undersecretary for International Trade to deliver keynotes.

In his welcome address, H.E. Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said: “The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit is the result of a unique partnership between the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and UNIDO. It is designed to build bridges between manufacturers, governments, the research community and investors from around the world. The forum is a platform for sharing knowledge and best practices on the forces shaping global manufacturing. In doing so, our partnership seeks to fulfil the UN’s sustainable development goals … to promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation.”

H.E. added: “Our national industrial strategy is underpinned by the integration of advanced technology with the industrial sector. It was grounded in the understanding that, in a rapidly changing world, our long-term, sustainable growth required new drivers. Realizing these ambitions requires collaboration and exchange with the world’s leading innovators. In this spirit of partnership that we launched GMIS America. By reaching out to the industrial, technological and research ecosystem in the world’s largest economy, we seek to harness the innovations shaping the future of industry. It also allows us to highlight the opportunities and incentives available in the UAE for international industrialists, manufacturers and investors, and our compelling platform for companies seeking to expand into Asia, Africa, the Middle East and beyond.”

Joining via video link from Vienna, Gerd Müller, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and GMIS Co-Chair of GMIS, delivered a keynote speech to underline the importance of GMIS America’s theme, ‘advancing global industrialization and net zero’, and how transformative advanced technologies will help achieve a number of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Müller said: “Advanced technology is not simply for saving labor costs. It can save our planet. It is vital that we work closely with private industry to decarbonize production.

“At UNIDO, we assist governments and manufacturers with greening their value chains, reducing harmful emissions through a circular economy approach, and enhancing resource efficiency.

He added: “Social sustainability is also vital: innovation can contribute to fairer trade and investment. It can improve industrial safety and human wellbeing. It can make business more transparent. Governments, the private sector, the research community and civil society need to work together and complement each other. Forums such as GMIS can help us bridge the gap between dialogue and action.”

Diane Farrell, US Deputy Undersecretary for International Trade, said: “Through events like GMIS, we can help to marshal resources, facilitate innovation, and create meaningful partnerships to help transform manufacturing and address our most pressing issues.”

Spotlighting Abu Dhabi’s Industrial Strategy to a global audience, H.E. Mohamed Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development delivered a virtual address to introduce the UAE capital’s comprehensive strategy that focuses on increasing access to financing, enhancing the ease of doing business, and attracting foreign direct investment to advance the emirate’s manufacturing sector and shape a resilient and diversified economy. H.E. Al Shorafa highlighted Abu Dhabi DED’s goal to increase Abu Dhabi's non-oil exports by 143 per cent by 2031, to AED 178.8 billion (equivalent to USD 49 billion).

H.E. Al Shorafa said: “We will continue to invest in developing world-class infrastructure, boosting global connectivity, and providing the necessary support to businesses operating throughout Abu Dhabi. Let's work together into future, and I invite all market heavyweights and ambitious entrepreneurs to take advantage of the benefits that Abu Dhabi offers and be part of our exciting journey of growth.”

Other notable participants at the Opening Ceremony included Bill Peduto, Former Mayor of Pittsburgh and Rich Fitzgerald, Alleghany County Executive, who provided an official welcome to Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh’s traditional manufacturing legacy combined with strong leadership, a collaborative mindset, quality infrastructure, attractiveness for private sector investment, and proximity to two world-class, research-focused universities has allowed the city to reinvent itself as a major center for technological innovation and advanced sustainable manufacturing in the United States, presenting it as the ideal location for the inaugural edition of this important forum. It is also the second city in the US to formally integrate the SDGs into its operations and policies.

Namir Hourani, Managing Director of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit said: “Pittsburgh has really become a global hub for advanced technology and innovation. When you couple that with their top-notch research and development and their strong stance on sustainability, it’s hard to imagine a better US city than Pittsburgh to host our inaugural and annual GMIS America.”

GMIS America will host multiple activities over three days from September 28–30. The roadshow will comprise high-profile sessions across several formats, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats, as well as a gala dinner, interactive workshops and working groups on September 28 and 29. On September 30, GMIS America will host an exclusive site visit to Mil 19 facilities, Pittsburgh’s advanced manufacturing discovery workspace that features an additive manufacturing laboratory, modern workshop, and advanced industrial facilities, to showcase the latest innovations and technology solutions available in the city and encourage cross-sectoral collaboration and investment opportunities.

