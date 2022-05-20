Dubai: This is the first time that the Global Good Governance Summit was organised by Cambridge IFA under its Global Good Governance Programme to discuss why sustainability, transparency and good governance are important and should be a strategic focus of governments, and corporate and social sectors.

The sustainability of our planet is equally important to each and every one of us, irrespective of the differences in regional, geographical, political, economic, gender-based, race-oriented or with respect to faith. This has led governments, businesses and social sector organisations to commit to better governance so that we are all more socially responsible, transparent, ethical, concerned with sustainability and a sense of sharing on a global level.

The summit included two panel discussions and keynote speeches. The first keynote speech was presented by H.E. Emilio Benito Aquino, Chairperson and CEO of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Philippines. He emphasised on the importance of sustainability reporting and how it enables organisations to measure and monitor its contributions towards achieving universal targets of sustainability. SEC is a proud winner of a multitude of awards including being honoured by the Initiative on Sustainability Reporting at Isar Honours, the 3G Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance Award 2021, and the Asia CEO Awards Circle of Excellence Award 2021 for the Best Sustainability Company of the Year.

The first panel discussion on Governance, Sustainable Development and Empowerment revolved around what initiatives are already been taken or can be taken to ensure that climate change and governance is a cornerstone of all policy measures. Panellists included; Dr. Ashraf Gamal El Din, Chief Executive Officer, Hawkamah; H.E. Emilio Benito Aquino, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission Philippines; Hajah Sufinah Binti Haji Sahat, Chief Executive Officer, Brunei Institute of Leadership & Islamic Finance (BILIF). Session Chair Faseeh Elahi moderated the session and delved into the topics of sustainable development and how can implementation be ensured; the relationship between leadership and sustainability, and the role and impact of emerging technologies on governance and transparency.

The second keynote speech was by H.E. Sawsan Al-Fahoum Jafar, Chairman Board of Directors, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP). Initiated by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, UAE and Founder and Patron of Friends of Cancer Patients, FOCP is a dynamic organisation working toward community development and community engagement. FOCP aims for the highest standards in governance and sustainability, ensuring medical access to all patients in the UAE.

The panel discussion was on sustainability leadership, and why agile leadership is the backbone to achieving sustainability in organisations and the world over. Panellists included; H.E. Sawsan Al-Fahoum Jafar, Chairman Board of Directors & Founding Member of Friends of Cancer Patients, Prof. Datuk Ts. Dr Hajah Roziah Mohd Janor, Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Malaysia, Dr. Raheel Qamar, Director of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Session Chair, Mufaddal Khumri moderated a very interesting discussion that touched on topics of genetics and its ethnicity, big data and the use of this data by businesses and the social sector, and current trends in ESG and digital innovations.

The Summit also saw the launch of the Global Good Governance Report 2022, which included information on some of the movers and shakers in the global good governance regime. This report will serve as the main intellectual tool to disseminate information on the best examples of governance in government and politics, corporate sector and social sector organisations, including philanthropy.

The evening was hyped up as the sustainable efforts, practices, policies, and innovative products and services by institutions and individuals were recognised, applauded and celebrated at this year’s Global Good Governance (3G) Awards. More than 30,000 global viewers from around the world tuned into different platforms, while several winners, VIPs and organisations attended the ceremony physically. The 3G Awards honoured governments, corporations and individuals from over 15 countries across 5 continents for their leadership roles and sustainable practices in good governance and social responsibility. This display of diversity acknowledged a growing realisation and dedication toward responsible business practices.

The 3G Awards are based on 5 pillars; transparency, social responsibility, sustainability, impact and innovation, and are given in 3 categories; government and politics, corporate sector, and social sector & philanthropy.

The 3G Awards Committee nominated over 150 organisations and individuals from the public sector, businesses, and social sector & philanthropy, as they went through a rigorous process of selection. Winners in about 30 categories were then presented awards to acknowledge their values, practices and the social responsibility they had shown in their local community, their respective countries and for the planet.

Professor Humayon Dar, Chairman of the Global Good Governance Awards, in his speech, emphasised on the shared responsibility we have towards each other and the rest of the world. “There is no doubt that there is a long journey between a unidimensional focus on growth and emergence of governance as the main pillar of sustainable economic development. Multilateral institutions like the United Nations, World Bank and IMF and the regional development banks have played pivotal roles in popularising sustainable development, consequent to which various governments have shown their commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

It is indeed inspiring to see seasoned winners as well as newcomers who have demonstrated the strategic importance of sustainability to their businesses or organisational activities. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), stood out with 3 awards to its name the 3G Advocacy & Commitment to Corporate Governance Award 2022, 3G Leadership Award in Corporate Governance 2022, and the 3G Excellence in Compliance & Assurance Award 2022. Hong Leong Bank followed closely with awards for 3G Leadership in Corporate Governance, 3G Best CSR Campaign and the 3G Best Sustainability Disclosure & Reporting

Dr. Raheel Qamar won an award for his scientific research in genetics, the 3G Special Award for Science, Technology and Environment 2022. Securities and Exchange Commission Philippines, Philippines’ national government regulatory agency won the award for the 3G Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance Award 2022 and the 3G Transparency Award 2022. Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) won the award for the 3G SDGs Championship Award 2022, while Brunei Institute of Leadership & Islamic Finance (BILIF) won the 3G Human Resource Development Award 2022. Virtual University of Pakistan bagged the 3G Social Responsibility in Higher Education Award 2022.

Yinson Holdings Berhad was presented the 3G Leadership in Sustainability Award 2022 and the 3G Excellence in Green Innovation and Solutions Award 2022. 3G Championship Award in Sustainability Reporting 2022 was awarded to DRB-HICOM Berhad. 3G Award for Best Services to Diaspora 2022 and 3G Excellence in Money Transfer Award 2022 was won by DAHABSHIIL. The 3G Sustainability Reporting Award 2022 and the 3G Championship Award in Human Resource Development 2022 were presented to The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri). The 3G Championship in Corporate Governance Award 2022 and the 3G Excellence in Corporate Governance Reporting Award 2022 was won by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).

3G Women Empowerment Award 2022 was presented to Dubai Foundation for Women & Children (DFWAC). Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) proudly won the 3G Leadership Award for Social Sector & Philanthropy 2022 and the 3G Best Community Service Award 2022.

Other winners who attended the awards ceremony virtually included;

RHB Bank Berhad

3G Excellence in Corporate Governance Award 2022

3G Sustainable Banking Award 2022

Doha Bank

3G Championship of Corporate Governance Award 2022

3G Best Financial Institution of the Year 2022

solutions by stc

3G Championship Award for Digital Transformation 2022

3G Excellence in Sustainable Practices Award 2022

U Microfinance Bank Limited

3G Excellence in Financial Inclusion Award 2022

3G Best Microfinance Bank in Pakistan 2022

Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited

3G Excellence in Sustainable Development Award 2022

3G CSR Leadership Award 2022

Alliance Global Group, Inc.

3G Corporate Governance Disclosure Award 2022

3G Award for Community Development & Philanthropy 2022

Muangthai Capital Public Company Limited

3G Leadership in Sustainability Reporting Award 2022

3G Excellence in Microfinance Award 2022

Sinar Mas Land

3G Innovation in Environmental Solutions Award 2022

3G Best Green Innovation and Solutions Award 2022

BTPN Syariah

3G Socially Responsible Banking Award 2022

3G Excellence Award in Socio-Economic Development 2022

Badan Amil Zakat Nasional (BAZNAS)

3G Leadership Award in Community Development & Philanthropy 2022

3G Championship Award in Capacity Building 2022

CARE Philippines

3G Excellence in Women Empowerment Award 2022

3G Best Community Development Award 2022

Rumah Zakat Foundation Indonesia

3G Excellence in Social Impact Award 2022

3G Best Social Responsibility Award 2022

ASEAN Foundation

3G Excellence in Capacity Building Award 2022

3G Championship in Social Development & Philanthropy Award 2022

Evermos

3G Championship Award for Women Empowerment 2022

King Power International Co., Ltd.

3G Socially Responsible Business Award 2022

ITRAMAS Corporation

3G Green Champion Award 2022

Bupa Arabia

3G Social Innovation Award 2022

3G Commitment to Corporate Governance Award 2022

“As Chairman of Cambridge Global Good Governance Programme, I am thankful to all of our supporters who have shown huge commitment to the noble causes of good governance in government and politics, private businesses and in the social sector and philanthropy. I also appreciate the presence of our special guests who have taken time out of their busy schedules to attend this Awards Ceremony. This is indeed their support and of many others, which has ensured the sustainability of the 3G Programme.”

You may view the online 3G awards ceremony by logging into; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64yC4MN9HnM or the 3G official website; https://3g-summit.com/.

About Cambridge IFA:

Cambridge IFA is a financial services intelligence house that specialises in developing and utilising powerful cutting-edge analytical tools to evaluate business data, assess macroeconomic indicators and understand market trends, leadership positioning and brand development relevant to the development of the financial services industry globally.

The principal activity of Cambridge IFA is developing performance indicators specific to alternative practices of banking and finance. It also aims to provide strategic advice to governments, financial institutions and multilateral organisations in the development of financial markets including alternative banking and finance products, procedures, practices and policies.

Through our strong and invaluable relations with policymakers and private sector industries, we have insights into market and business trends as well as policy changes. This allows us to identify and prioritise common issues and provide perspectives and solutions that are practical, focused and effective; which will increase the competitive advantage of our clients.

Cambridge IFA is a member of the Cambridge-Edbiz Group of Companies headquartered in London.