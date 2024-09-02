Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the leading technology provider of enterprise cloud and industrial AI software, has announced its participation at the World Utilities Congress, 16-18 September 2024, at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, UAE. The company will highlight the IFS Cloud Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions, which have been recognized as #1 in Gartner EAM Market Share 2023.

IFS will showcase its commitment to innovation and customer success by demonstrating how its Asset Lifecycle Management, Field Service Management, Asset Performance Management and Workforce management solutions, powered by AI, can empower utilities companies to achieve operational excellence and transform their asset management strategies.

Speaking on the company’s participation, Vijay Jaswal, Chief Technology Officer, APJ, ME&A, at IFS commented: “Utility organizations in the Middle East must balance the pursuit of net-zero targets with operational efficiency. IFS solutions empower utility companies to navigate the challenges of the energy sector, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and demands while optimizing performance. We are thrilled to connect with our customers in the region and showcase how our AI-powered management solutions can efficiently drive business outcomes.”

As climate change combined with ageing infrastructure puts severe pressure on reliability and safety, IFS’s project management, supply chain and inventory management solutions help procure and build new energy efficient assets. IFS is focused on offering solutions that help customers deploy and maintain distributed energy resources that support demand response and flexible energy use programs.

At the event, Vijay Jaswal will be moderating a global leadership panel; – ‘Improving operational efficiency and security’ on 18th September at 10:00 AM. Attendees can gain insights into the best practices to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, boost customer satisfaction, and ensure long-term success in delivering high-quality services.

Industry experts from IFS will be available at booth no 5310 in the exhibition hall to provide insights about the latest advancements in AI, ESG and future directions of IFS solutions. Attendees are invited to meet and interact with the experts.

About IFS:

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers — at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

IFS Recognition

IFS ranked #1 for EAM market share in the Gartner® Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2023 report for third consecutive year

Gartner® Peer Insights Customers’ Choice 2023 – Cloud ERP

IFS named a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions 2023-2024

Top 100 Companies (3rd), The Software Report, 2023

