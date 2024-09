Over 27,000 fans attended last year’s festival

Tickets are now available for Icons of Porsche, the largest automotive festival in the Middle East region. The fourth edition of Icons of Porsche will be held at the Dubai Design District on 23-24 November 2024.

This year's festival will again see the region's largest gathering of classic Porsche sportscars assemble over two days.

This year’s festival will again see the region’s largest gathering of classic Porsche sportscars assemble over two days.

Both world and regional premiere unveils are planned, as well as displays of Porsche models that span the seven-decade history of the brand.

For car enthusiasts the festival will again show some of the most spectacular Porsche models from across the Middle East and beyond. Rare models from the Porsche Museum collection in Stuttgart, Germany will make the journey and be on display.

Families and event-goers will be able to experience live music, art installations, popup locations from event partners, and food stalls from some of the most recognised restaurant brands in Dubai.

“Our team is working hard to ensure this year’s Icons of Porsche is the most memorable yet,” said Manfred Braeunl, Chief Executive Officer, Porsche Middle East & Africa FZE.

“We will lift the fan experience to the next level this year: Reacting to the overwhelming number of visitors in 2023, we have increased the event space by 30 per cent. In addition, we have doubled the number of food vendors, as well as increasing visitor facilities and entrance gates to ensure a seamless and exciting festival experience.

“Icons of Porsche tells the 76-year story of the Porsche brand, and celebrates the cars as our ‘icons’.

“There will be more exciting announcements regarding event highlights over the coming weeks and months, so I urge everyone to secure their tickets early.” Icons of Porsche will again be held at ‘The Slab’ in the Dubai Design District, adjacent to the glistening lights of the Dubai downtown cityscape.

As a reaction to the overwhelming interest in 2023, the colourful event precinct will expand by almost one third to over 40,000 square feet this year, to allow for more exciting exhibition space and fan facilities.

Tickets are available online via IconsofPorsche.com. Single day tickets are 35 AED and weekend two-day tickets are AED 50.

Further information is available at www.iconsofporsche.com Further information from the Middle East, Africa and India region, as well as film and photo material, is available in the PME version of the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

