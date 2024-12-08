Dubai, United Arab Emirates: To coincide with National Day, the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai launched a new season of its highly anticipated 'India Dialogues' series with an impactful event at the Grand Hyatt Hotel earlier this week.

The series aims to facilitate crucial conversations that strengthen ties between India and the UAE, showcasing India’s remarkable progress and the vital role of global partnerships in shaping its future.

Bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts, the latest event underscored the importance of these dialogues in enhancing understanding and collaboration between the two nations.

The panel of distinguished speakers at the event included Smt. Smriti Irani, Former Union Cabinet Minister of India; Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, author of Modialogue – Conversations for a Viksit Bharat; Dr. Atul Chauhan, President of Amity Education Foundation & Chancellor of Amity University; and Dr. (CA) Sahitya K. Chaturvedi, Secretary General of the (IBPC Dubai. Together, they provided invaluable insights on India’s transformative growth, the pivotal role of education, and the dynamic leadership driving national progress.

The event began with the inauguration of Modialogue, followed by an engaging fireside chat between Ms. Stuti Sinha and Dr. Ashwin Fernandes. The discussions highlighted the vision for a developed India and the strategic importance of education in shaping the future.

Smt. Irani's keynote address focused on key government initiatives aimed at empowering women and uplifting marginalized communities, highlighting India’s commitment to social equity. Dr. Chauhan stressed the pivotal role of education in fueling India’s future development, while Dr. Fernandes shared the inspiration behind his book, Modialogue, and the profound impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat series in shaping national discourse. The occasion culminated in the official launch of the book as well.

The event also featured Shri B.G. Krishnan, Consul (Economic, Trade, Commerce & Education), who highlighted the strategic importance of the India-UAE relationship and the potential for greater bilateral collaboration in various sectors.

As the host of this seminal series, Chairman of IBPC Siddharth Balachandran reinforced its role as a key facilitator of high-level discussions that promote understanding and foster business and cultural ties between India and the UAE. In his closing remarks, Mr. Dinesh Kothari, Governor of IBPC Dubai, emphasized the growing recognition of India’s achievements on the global stage and the invaluable contributions of the Indian diaspora to both nations' success.

The event was made possible through the generous support of Amity University Dubai, the co-sponsor, along with IBPC Dubai’s annual sponsors: Tristar Group, Fathima Healthcare Group, LuLu Group International, Aster DM Healthcare, HSBC, Pooja Studio Dubai, James Mathew, Sunil Sinha, Paras Shahdadpuri, and Ramesh Mahalingam.

“The 'India Dialogues' series is a pivotal platform for engaging in meaningful conversations that not only highlight India’s ongoing transformation but also demonstrate the strength of India-UAE partnerships in fostering mutual growth,” said Mr. Kothari, reflecting on the event’s success.

The IBPC is set to host another high-profile sectorial summit on the Real Estate and Construction sector on 13th December 2024 at Dubai Chambers, tackling some of the most pressing issues currently shaping the industry. As the UAE intensifies its commitment to sustainability, the event will focus on critical topics such as achieving Net Zero in the built environment, the latest regulatory changes in real estate, and the growing demand for luxury properties amidst a shifting investment landscape. Dr. Mahmoud AlBurai, Senior Director of the Dubai Land Department, Mr. Vivek Oberoi, Indian actor and businessman; and CA. Ankur Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman of Bricks n Woods (BnW), will be keynote speakers offering a timely analysis of the sector’s future under the guidance of Dubai Chambers.

About IBPC

IBPC Dubai is the largest association of Indian businessmen and professionals established under the aegis of Dubai Chambers.

Today, India is amongst the top 2 trading partners for UAE and conversely, for India, UAE is amongst its top 3 trading partners. Both countries have an ambition to grow this bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2025.

IBPC Dubai plays the important role of a trusted facilitator in India-UAE bilateral trade and economic relationship. It acts as the catalyst for UAE nationals to understand how to expand in India and for Indian businesses to establish a footprint in UAE. IBPC Dubai strives to do so through its vast network of businessmen and professionals in both regions and also through strong relationships with governments and key industry bodies of both countries.