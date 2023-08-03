The certificate distribution ceremony of Islamic Finance Summer Camp “Exploring the World of Ethical Finance” (conducted by IBA CEIF in collaboration with Bank Al Baraka) was held at Bank Al Baraka's Head Office on July 31, 2023.

Certificates were distributed by President & CEO - Bank Al Baraka, Mr. Muhammad Atif Hanif who also addressed the students and shared his life journey with them.

In an earlier session, Head of Consumer Finance of Bank Al Baraka, Mr. Akif Imtiaz & Head of Corporate Communication & Marketing, Ms. Rahila A Basrai also shared their experiences with the students.

The summer camp apprised the students about local & global overview of Islamic Finance, explained the differences between Islamic banking & conventional banking and gave them product overview of Islamic Banks.

The students actively engaged in the course, gaining valuable insights into financial literacy and its practical applications through interaction with industry practitioners.