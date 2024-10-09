Dubai, UAE: Hytera Communications, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, will introduce its latest body camera innovations at GITEX Global 2024. Showcasing the advanced SC780 Smart 4G Body Camera and SC880 Smart 5G Body Camera, Hytera aims to revolutionize the capture, storage, and management of digital evidence for law enforcement and emergency services.

These new-generation body cameras reflect the Gulf region’s growing commitment to tech-driven public safety solutions, especially in alignment with the UAE's and Saudi Arabia’s national visions for enhanced security infrastructure. With their cutting-edge AI capabilities, real-time communication functions, and the power of 4G and 5G connectivity, these devices are designed to deliver unparalleled clarity, reliability, and situational awareness to on-the-ground teams.

Stanley Song, Vice President of Hytera, commented: “At Hytera, we are committed to supporting the Gulf region's public safety goals by providing cutting-edge technology solutions. Our next-generation body cameras, powered by AI and 5G, reflect our dedication to delivering innovation and reliability. We are proud to align with the UAE’s and Saudi Arabia’s visions of leveraging smart technologies to enhance law enforcement capabilities and public safety. These solutions are tailored to the region’s unique needs, ensuring law enforcement agencies can operate with the highest level of efficiency and accountability.”

Hytera’s new-generation body cameras offer High-Quality Evidence Collection, ensuring optimal performance in diverse environments. With advanced image stabilization technology, they provide steady video even during high-motion activities, while the night vision capabilities guarantee clear footage in low-light scenarios. Equipped with wide-angle lens, these body cameras capture a broader field of view, giving law enforcement greater coverage during operations.

In addition to their advanced recording capabilities, the body cameras provide Real-Time Communication functionalities. Not merely recording devices, they double as Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) radios, ensuring constant connectivity in mission-critical situations. These cameras come with AI-powered noise cancellation for clear audio, long battery life for extended field operations, and an IP68 rating, making them fully dustproof and waterproof, ideal for the region’s harsh environments. The facial and license plate recognition features further enhance their ability to provide quick and accurate data to the command center, ensuring fast and precise suspect identification.

Hytera’s body camera solutions are built with Advanced Network Capabilities in mind, capitalizing on the rapid deployment of 4G and 5G networks in the Middle East. Leveraging these technologies, particularly the SC880 model’s 5G technology, enables faster transmission speeds, enhancing the efficiency of both data recording and live communication. The SC880 captures 4K ultra-high-definition footage with an extended pre/post-recording feature that lasts up to 300 seconds and allows for 15 hours of uninterrupted recording without the need for recharging. Additionally, these cameras capture crystal-clear audio within a 10-meter range, ensuring the reliability and integrity of evidence gathered on the field.

Hytera’s Digital Evidence Management (DEM) system is designed to offer the highest level of protection and efficiency for digital evidence in line with the region’s strict focus on data security. The DEM system ensures a secure, closed chain of evidence, from the moment of capture through to courtroom presentation. It provides enhanced operational efficiency through redaction features and remote device management, making it a critical tool for law enforcement and public safety users who require the highest standards of data integrity and security throughout the entire lifecycle of digital evidence.

The Gulf region, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, has seen a significant rise in the adoption of body camera technologies as part of a broader focus on public safety and transparency. Law enforcement agencies are increasingly relying on these devices to document interactions with the public and enhance accountability. The integration of AI-powered facial recognition technology has also become a game-changer, dramatically improving the efficiency of law enforcement operations, and enabling faster responses to real-time situations.

Hytera’s body camera solutions have already gained global recognition, with deployments in over 60 countries across diverse regions including Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Europe. This global success reinforces Hytera’s role as a trusted partner for law enforcement and public safety agencies worldwide.

For more information, visit Hytera at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, booth A20 at Hall 20, or explore more about the Online Reveal on 17 October at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/582761396057874779.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

