HyperPay, the leading payment gateway provider in the MENA region, showcased its range of cutting-edge payment solutions and services during its participation in “Seamless Dubai 2023”, the largest fintech and e-Commerce gathering in the MENA region, which took place on May 23 and 24, 2023, at Dubai World Trade Centre, brought together industry experts, innovators, and entrepreneurs from across the region.

Hyperpay’s participation in the event reaffirms its dedication to bolstering the growth and innovation of the fintech industry in the region, while providing support to companies in the sector. During its participation, HyperPay shared its vast knowledge and expertise in the fintech sector with the attendees and delved into the recent trends, advancements, and avenues in the evolving sector. In addition to showcasing its portfolio of financial offerings at its booth, the company also explored innovative avenues for collaboration and forged new alliances with various industry-relevant entities, aimed at expanding its products and services to new customers.

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay stated: “Our participation in Seamless Dubai 2023 aligns with our commitment to further advance the growth of the fintech industry through numerous diverse financial products and services. Serving as an excellent opportunity to network with various pioneers and explore new developments and trends in the sector, the event has undoubtedly contributed to the growth and development of the fintech industry in the region. Through the event, we were able to share our insights on the recent global advancements in the digital payment market, which is advancing at a rather faster pace, and provide a comprehensive picture of the opportunities and challenges within the fintech industry.”

He added: “At HyperPay, we are devoted to promoting innovation in the fintech industry to develop the best products and services possible for customers that would cater to their variety of financial needs and requirements. As a pioneer in the field, we believe collaborations within the sector would pave the way for delivering more efficient services by leveraging the industry’s potential to the fullest. The numerous sessions and conferences during the event were illuminating, increasing the participation and engagement of attendees through valuable information and insights. We look forward to participating in such events in the future and bringing more innovations and diverse offerings to the industry.”

One of the forerunners in the fintech industry, HyperPay offers a wide range of cutting-edge payment solutions for companies and customers in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company assists businesses to accept payments rapidly, securely, and easily from customers through innovative customer service and effective utilisation of technologies. Online payments, mobile payments, as well as value-added services such as fraud prevention solution, expense management, and data analytics, are all part of the company's offerings and services.

The company also signed several new partnerships and collaborations with various fintech companies during the event, consolidating its position as a leading B2B Fintech provider in the region.

Seamless Dubai 2023 served as a crucial venue for businesses like HyperPay to showcase their vast knowledge in the field, network with various fintech companies, and discover novel opportunities for the development and innovation of the sector. With thousands of participants as well as numerous exhibitors and speakers, the event was one of the largest events of its kind in the region that congregated thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry professionals. A wide range of fintech-related subjects were covered at the numerous conferences, panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions held during the event, including mobile banking, blockchain, digital payments, and more.

