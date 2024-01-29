Jeddah: The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, inaugurated the humanitarian projects funded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSRelief) via the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The event took place in Mogadishu on Sunday, January 28, 2024, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, Advisor at the Royal Court in Saudi Arabia, and KSRelief General Supervisor and Amb. Tarig Ali Bakhiet, OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural, and Social Affairs, representing H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary-General.

The OIC Secretary-General, in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural, and Social Affairs, affirmed that the OIC has been a longstanding supporter of Somalia, aiding and supporting during the war and post-conflict peacebuilding phase.

Amb. Bakhiet lauded the strategic collaboration between the OIC and KSRelief during his participation in the project inauguration and handover ceremony held in Mogadishu. He emphasized that the partnership has had a profound impact on the Somali people, particularly in the areas of health, education, and emergency relief. The KSRelief has funded numerous projects in Somalia, and their implementation has been instrumental in providing much-needed assistance to the local population. He acknowledged that since 2011, the OIC has successfully implemented numerous humanitarian and development projects with generous support from Saudi Arabia, which has been extended through the KSRelief. He expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their unwavering commitment to alleviating the suffering of those in need across the globe. Overall, the distinguished and advanced strategic partnership between the OIC and KSRelief has left a significant impact on the brotherly Somali people, and he expressed his hope for the continuation of this partnership to support the people of Somalia further.

Over the past few years, KSRelief has allocated funding to various projects aimed at improving the quality of life of communities in Somalia. These projects have been diverse, with a particular focus on the construction, restoration, and equipping of educational and health facilities. Notably, KSRelief has entirely constructed 15 schools and refurbished 18 others, in addition to restoring and operating several others. In the health sector, KSRelief has funded the establishment of two health centers in Abudwak and Bir Jdid, which OIC currently operates. During a recent event, Ambassador Bakhiet emphasized the significant role played by KSRelief in humanitarian work and its contributions towards addressing multidimensional poverty in Somalia. He also highlighted the OIC's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with KSRelief in a manner that aligns with their shared objectives. Additionally, he commended KSRelief for supporting the Somali Ministry of Health by providing 15 ambulances, which will be critical in addressing the country's humanitarian and security challenges. These ambulances were officially delivered to the Somali Ministry of Health at the event.