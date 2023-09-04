HUAWEI CLOUD announced the launch of its Riyadh Region, which will contribute to the emergence of a new era of economic growth and prosperity supported by digital technologies in the Kingdom.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:— Today, His Excellency the Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Haitham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ohali, opened the HUAWEI CLOUD Saudi Summit 2023. Sponsored by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and organized by Huawei, the event aims to enhance digital transformation in line with the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030.

The event was attended by Steven Yi, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, several senior officials from MCIT and leaders of the local and regional technology and business sectors. The launch of the Summit aligns with the working framework of the Ministry and Huawei’s efforts to support digitalization across the Kingdom and the nation’s strategy and vision.

During the opening ceremony of the HUAWEI CLOUD Saudi Summit 2023, Huawei announced the launch of the Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region, which will contribute to the emergence of a new era of digital-led economic growth and prosperity. This launch is in line with HUAWEI CLOUD’s plans to invest heavily in cloud infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, which was announced during the second edition of LEAP 2023.

H.E. Eng. Haitham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ohali, Vice Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in Saudi Arabia, shared his perspective on this monumental achievement: "Huawei is a proud partner in our country's technological progress having worked with the Ministry, service providers, enterprises and universities in various collective efforts towards digital transformation. We look forward to the transformative impact the HUAWEI CLOUD Riyadh Region will have on our digital ecosystem, creating new avenues for innovation and growth."

Steven Yi, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, stated: "We are thrilled to witness the realization of our vision for HUAWEI CLOUD in Saudi Arabia. This summit reaffirms our long-standing commitment of over two decades to the Kingdom and our determination to empower enterprises with cutting-edge technology for a digitally prosperous future. Through collaborative partnerships, we aim to harness the power of cloud computing and AI to reshape industries and drive economic progress."

Themed 'Advance Intelligence for Saudi Arabia,' the summit highlighted HUAWEI CLOUD's commitment to the Kingdom’s digital future. The event provided an ideal platform for exchanging knowledge and building relationships and cooperation, encouraging national and international companies to share success stories, best practices, and insights into the digital transformation process.

At the HUAWEI CLOUD Summit Saudi Arabia 2023, the company also released the ‘Saudi Arabia Go Cloud Go Global’ plan to connect Chinese and Saudi enterprises internationally, fostering growth and innovation. The company will leverage its strong experience of working in more than 170 countries and regions, various industries, advanced technologies, and solutions to help Chinese enterprises enter Saudi Arabia and enhance partnerships with local stakeholders.

At the event, the company also announced that HUAWEI CLOUD will train 500,000 developers in Saudi Arabia in the next five years. It will also build joint solutions with 1,000 local partners and launch the HUAWEI CLOUD Entrepreneurship Program to help 2,000 startups grow.

The company revealed that HUAWEI CLOUD will utilize a number of industry-leading technologies to advance Intelligence for Saudi Arabia, including the Pangu 3.0 model, which addresses AI adoption challenges, leveraging industry insights to enhance AI capabilities across sectors like finance, government, manufacturing, and more. Pangu 3.0 AI model will usher in a new era of innovation in the Kingdom while accelerating economic diversification.

