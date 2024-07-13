Saudi Esports Federation Chairman HRH Prince Faisal labels announcement as ‘proud and humbling’ moment while discussing the positive implications for athletes and audiences alike

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF), has opened up the ‘truly historic’ news that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the inaugural Esports Olympic Games in 2025 – insisting that the event will ‘entirely reimagine’ the gaming and esports landscape.

Announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday afternoon, the IOC has partnered with the Saudi Arabian Olympic & Paralympic Committee (SAOPC) under an ambitious 12-year agreement – with the Esports Olympic Games set to be held regularly throughout this time.

With Saudi Arabia already amassing tremendous international attention with its hosting of the inaugural Esports World Cup, running at Boulevard Riyadh City for eight week until August 25, this latest news consolidates the Kingdom’s position as a preferred destination of choice for major global esports events.

Commenting on the monumental announcement, HRH Prince Faisal hailed a proud and humbling moment for the Kingdom while discussing the positive implications awaiting the international esports community. He said: “The opportunity to host an event of this magnitude is a proud and humbling moment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – it’s something that has captured the attention and imagination of game enthusiasts all around the world. Beginning next year, there’s no doubt that this brand-new event is destined to be a spectacle that entirely reimagines gaming and esports as we know it. It will bring the entire global community even closer together as the spirit of elite competition and international cooperation shine bright while the world’s best athletes provide moments of esports excellence that entertain, delight, and inspire.”

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, gaming and esports is one of 13 sectors being prioritized, pursued, and explored under the transformational socio-economic framework. From launching talent and infrastructure development projects to hosting international competitions, recent years have seen the Kingdom emerge as a blossoming global gaming and esports hub – supported by SEF and the ambitious National Gaming and Esports Strategy (NGES), launched in 2022 by HRH Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

With the Esports Olympic Games officially confirmed as a regular mainstay on the global competitive scene from next year onwards, HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan spoke of his belief that the Saudi-based Esports Olympics can mirror the success of the Summer Olympics by bringing the global community together for moments of inspirational sporting magnificence.

HRH Prince Faisal continued: “For countless generations, the Olympic Games has been widely considered as the grandest stage in all of sport. They represent something truly special and spectacular – an occasion where the world comes together to watch moments of magnificence that epitomize talent, teamwork, dedication, and belief in one’s abilities to fulfill their dreams and aspirations. It’s my sincere belief that the Esports Olympic Games will have a similar influence and impact. We’ve already seen esports – the new global sport – morph into a modern-day phenomenon where opportunities are there like never before for athletes to compete, excel, and succeed. The Esports Olympic Games will continue this legacy – and we look forward to the honor and privilege of hosting the first-ever edition.”

Further news and updates surrounding the Esports Olympics Games will follow in due course. For more information on the Saudi Esports Federation, please visit the website.