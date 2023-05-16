UAE: Under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, cabinet member, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and endorsed by the Emirates Oncology Society, Houston Methodist Global Health Care Services will host the Middle East’s first Transplant Oncology Conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Themed “Evolving Field in Cancer Care,” the conference will be held in a hybrid mode on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Conrad Abu Dhabi, and will host regionally and internationally renowned speakers in the field.

Commenting on the significance of this conference Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society said “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the first-ever Transplant Oncology Conference in the MENA region. The field of transplant oncology is rapidly advancing, and we are dedicated to providing this cutting-edge cancer treatment modality to our patients in the UAE and the wider MENA region. Our partnership with Houston Methodist is a significant milestone in advancing this field and learning from their extensive expertise.”

Cathy Easter, president and CEO of Houston Methodist Global, said “With a unique mix of experience, expertise and multidisciplinary strength, Houston Methodist is a leader in this emerging field which has the potential to significantly improve patient survival rates and quality of life. In partnership with Emirates Oncology Society, Houston Methodist is honored to bring together specialists in this innovative and promising area.”

Transplant oncology is a novel concept of cancer treatment that combines the fields of transplantation and oncology to advance hepatobiliary cancer therapy and research, providing patients a path toward better disease management, improved health outcomes and a potential cure.

According to Dr. Maen Abdelrahim, transplant oncologist, section chief of GI medical oncology at Houston Methodist Hospital and conference co-chair with Dr. Al Shamsi, “there are very few places in the world where patients can go to receive this extremely high level of care - Houston Methodist is one of those places that has actively helped shape the development of the field from its early days until today.”

Dr. Abdelrahim emphasized that the goal of transplant oncology is to improve survival and quality of life by removing the cancerous organ completely and replacing it with a healthy organ. It’s a radical intervention, to be sure. But the upside is, “we now have a very good chance at providing a curative treatment for a terminal illness — rather than just buying the patient a little extra time.”

Recognized for its unique approach to cancer treatment and being the first of its kind symposium in the Middle East, the Transplant Oncology Conference will be CME accredited and is also endorsed by The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, and the Kuwait Society for Oncology.

Visit http://eos-uae.com/transplant-oncology-conference-2023/ for more information, the conference agenda and to register.