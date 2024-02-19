Dubai, United Arab Emirates

House of Pops, the rapidly growing provider of super tasty, super healthy treats on a stick, is marking its fourth time exhibiting at the Gulfood exhibition with a larger presence than ever before.

Offering more flavours, more formats and much more fun to the expected 98,000 visitors to Gulfood, the region’s biggest F&B event, which takes place from 19 - 23 Feb 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Company Co-founder and CEO Mazen Kanaan says, “Visitors can enjoy the first taste of our new gelato range, and discover our expansion updates in the region and locally in supermarkets."

"We started trialling our ice cream at Dubai’s famous Ripe Market – with 12 flavors of gelato – and we are slowly expanding and experimenting with exciting new textures and delicious flavour fusions. It’s going to be an exciting event for us.”

Mazen and the team are looking forward to meeting with franchise partners, as the disruptive treat brand – which only uses, natural and plant-based ingredients – expands across the UAE and the region, as well as investors, HoReCa clients and distributors.

“Every year we get more and more excited about participating in Gulfood! It’s also a time for us to look back at when we first participated and to see how far we’ve come through opportunities that Gulfood has introduced us to, including expanding internationally and locally. We have loads to offer this year and beyond - and look forward to another successful year!” the Co-founder continues.

Located on stand B2-20 in Hall 2 at DWTC, stand visitors can discover more about how to open their own franchise for House of Pops, and information on how to create their own ice cream.

House of Pops is also keen to meet with regional and Europe-based distributors.

The House of Pops brand is instantly recognised across the UAE thanks to its brightly decorated bikes, stands, kiosks and stalls.

The successful start-up can now be found across leading supermarkets, at popular tourist destinations, in schools, leading hotels and via all the leading food delivery aggregators.

