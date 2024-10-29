Abu Dhabi: The 2024 Abu Dhabi edition of Najah, the largest higher education event in the region, was formally inaugurated by His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

His Excellency emphasized that the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates places exceptional focus on higher education and continuously strives to develop and enhance it with all available resources. It is considered a fundamental pillar in preparing future generations of the nation’s youth for the challenges ahead, ensuring they are qualified in various fields of modern sciences.

His Excellency also noted that Emirati universities are among the most advanced in the region, expressing his appreciation for all efforts aimed at empowering our youth and supporting them in facing challenges and achieving the success they aspire to.”

The exhibition runs from October 27 to 29 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, featuring over 100 prestigious universities from more than 20 countries worldwide, including the UAE, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, European Union countries, as well as Japan, China and more.

The event includes seminars and live Q&A sessions on the latest in higher education today, for students who want to pursue opportunities abroad as well as those looking for options closer to home. In these sessions, counsellors and university representatives address critical topics in higher education, from entry requirements to the application process, navigating particular streams such as medicine and management, as well as exploring emerging and futuristic careers, securing funding and scholarship opportunities and the challenges of pursuing higher education locally and abroad.

Najah Event Director Dima Al Sadi mentioned that the “The response from visitors has been outstandingly positive. This is not entirely surprising, as Najah is not just the largest higher education event in the UAE but has established itself over the years as a trusted bridge between the country’s student community and global educational entities.”

With a rich legacy and a track record of success, Najah stands out as a premier higher education platform that aligns seamlessly with the UAE's knowledge economy initiatives, reinforcing the country's position as a global leader in knowledge and innovation.

