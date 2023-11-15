Dubai: The Public Relations and Communications Association in the Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) successfully hosted its regional Conference and Digital Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the 8th of November. In partnership with One Group, PRCA MENA's strategic partner, the event brought together approximately 100 public relations industry leaders from the MENA region and beyond.

The event started with a welcome from Mr. Faisal J Abbas, Editor-in-Chief at Arab News, marking a historic moment as the first PRCA MENA Conference organised in Saudi Arabia. The sessions provided a platform for exploring the dynamic and transformative landscape of public relations in a rapidly evolving Saudi Arabia.

Topics covered during the conference included:

The Value of the PR Industry in the MENA Region

The impact of emerging technologies on PR

Changes and challenges faced by PR agencies, including cybersecurity and talent retention.

Unique PR opportunities in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's PR vision, insights, and directions

The conference witnessed the unveiling of the 'Value in PR' report by PRCA MENA. This comprehensive study offers an in-depth exploration of the Public Relations landscape in the MENA region. It is a valuable resource for industry professionals, shedding light on the evolving role, significance, and financial trends of PR in the region.

Key findings from the report include:

PR is recognized as a strategic tool for managing organizational image and crisis management, with 36% of respondents emphasizing reputation-building and 31% prioritizing crisis management.

36% of professionals in the MENA region perceive PR as a strategic tool for reputation-building.

48% believe it is extremely important for businesses and organizations to invest in PR.

66% of respondents are using a single PR agency, while 34% are using multiple agencies.

43% expect PR spending to increase a little over the next year, and 33% expect a significant increase.

The PRCA MENA Conference and Digital Awards 2023 in Riyadh provided a unique opportunity for industry leaders to come together, share insights, and shape the future of public relations in the MENA region. It celebrated the exceptional work in the field and charted a course for further innovation and success.

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/

