Dubai, U.A.E.: Forbes Middle East has appointed H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud as the chair of its highly-anticipated Women’s Summit 2023. The summit will convene the world’s most accomplished and talented women from all walks of life and sectors in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from May 21-23, 2023.

“We are so honored to have H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud as the chairperson for our Women’s Summit. We chose to appoint Princess Noura to this position as she is a young role model working to promote Saudi Arabia’s culture and tourism industry. She works hard to support and empower women in all sectors,” says Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East.

“It is a great honor to be appointed chair of the Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit 2023. With all the exciting opportunities in Saudi now, this event is a platform for inspiring women to be together in one place to exchange ideas so that we can forge forward as better leaders, entrepreneurs, role models and motivators,” says H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud.

H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud founded Global Culture House in 2022 as a Saudi boutique consultancy providing advisory and implementation services related to culture, creativity, and sustainable business. Prior to this, she was part of the leadership team tasked with establishing the Fashion Commission at the Ministry of Culture and building the fashion industry strategy for Saudi Arabia. In April 2018, Princess Noura organized Saudi’s first-ever Fashion Week. She graduated from Effat University in Jeddah with a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing and holds a master’s degree in international business with a Japanese perspective from Rikkyo University in Tokyo, Japan.

“The value of a powerful community cannot be underestimated, and this is the mantra fueling our vision of gathering the world’s most sensational thought leaders,” adds Al Omian. “We are thrilled to partner with an innovator like H.H. Princess Noura to elevate the Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit 2023. Her visionary leadership and distinguished entrepreneurial mindset is the ideal amalgamation to inspire others at this celebratory congregation of women’s voices.”

The summit aims to delve into the most pressing affairs, challenge outdated narratives, and activate meaningful connections in a global multigenerational community of game-changing women. The stellar line-up of confirmed speakers at the Women’s Summit 2023 includes astronaut Lama Al Oraiman, actress Maguy Bou Ghosn, model and activist Halima Aden, swimmer Yusra Mardini, singer Dalia Mubarak and motorsport athlete Dania Akeel, amongst other inspirational women.

The summit will also gather the region’s leading business icons, namely Hend El Sherbini, CEO of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings; Sahar Hamad Al Marzouki, Director and Owner of Al Faris International School; Adwa AlDakheel, Founder and CEO of Falak Investment Hub; Moon Baz, Creator Partnerships Lead Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta; Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, SVP and Group Country Manager – GCC at Visa; and Mona Kattan, founder of Kayali Fragrances.

Stay tuned for more details on the agenda, registration, and new speaker announcements. To learn more, click here.