Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2024 are calling on all visitors to the event to dig out and dress up in their favourite retro or vintage attire on Saturday 20th January, cheer on the sporting heroes, and win big!

The best dressed fans will be eligible to win incredible prizes, worth over AED40,000 that includes a stay in an Underwater Suite at Atlantis, The Palm Dubai worth AED25,000.

Dubai, UAE: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic (HDDC) has announced a ‘Best Dressed’ competition for fans on Retro-Vintage Saturday 20th January to mark this year’s 35th edition of the tournament – the oldest in the Middle East.

Celebrating the sport's rich heritage and fashion evolution across the decades, fans are being urged to choose their favourite golfing fashion era inspired by iconic looks from the 1940s through to the 1990s – from timeless vintage sophistication to bold retro styles, including from the iconic year of its founding, 1989.

Visitors to the event can dress to impress in classic golf attire or rock vibrant retro fashion for a chance to win fantastic prizes. There are three amazing sets of prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

The first-place winner can look forward to a one-night stay in an Underwater Suite at the Atlantis, The Palm Dubai, worth AED 25,000, plus a Lindt hamper, F&B vouchers at Dubai Golf, and a three-month Viya Access family membership , with the total prize worth nearly AED30,000!

The runner-up will get two hospitality tickets for the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, a Lindt hamper worth, a voucher for four at Jones the Grocer, a Top Golf voucher and a three-month gym, pool and beach access pass, all worth nearly AED10,000!

The third-place winner will receive one Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket and entry into a draw to win USD $1 million, two tickets to watch Irish singer Niall Horan live at a concert at a venue of their choice, a Lindt hamper, one 60-minute massage voucher at SENSASIA Urban Spa, and a three-month Viya Fit subscription all worth nearly AED4,000!

To enter the competition, fans can post pictures of themselves in their oufits at the event on their social media, tag the event @dubaidcgolf and use the hashtags #Dubaidesertclassic and #35thEdition.

Players and volunteers are also being invited to embrace the occasion by selecting attire from their golfing wardrobe that resonates with the retro-vintage theme and wear these outfits for their Saturday round on the course.

This year’s event combines world-class golf with a huge array of family-friendly entertainment. Spectators can look forward to a wider variety of options off the course than ever before, with something for fans of all ages to enjoy across the tournament.

The tournament has attracted a stellar line-up so far with World No.2 Rory McIlroy and defending champion headlining the field. The Northern Irishman will be searching for his fourth historic Hero Dubai Desert Classic title and will be joined by World No.9 and reigning Open Champion Brian Harman, six-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood, World No.12 Tyrrell Hatton, and American World No.23 Cameron Young.

For more information and for FREE general admission tickets to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic please visit www.dubaidesertclassic.com, and download the Hero Dubai Desert Classic app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

The New Delhi (India) headquartered Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year — the coveted position it has held for the past 21 consecutive years. The Company has sold over 100 million motorcycles and scooters in cumulative sales since its inception. Hero MotoCorp currently sells its products in 43 countries across Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Latin South & Central America. Hero MotoCorp has eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including six in India, and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh. Hero MotoCorp has two world-class, state-of-the-art R&D facilities — the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in India and Tech Centre Germany (TCG) near Munich. Hero MotoCorp is one of the world’s largest corporate promoters of multiple disciplines of sports, including, Golf, Football, Field Hockey, Cricket and Motorsports. Fifteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods is Hero’s Global Corporate Partner.

For more information on Hero MotoCorp:

Press Contact: corporate.communication@heromotocorp.com

About Hero Dubai Desert Classic

The Dubai Desert Classic was founded in 1989 as the first DP World Tour event to take place in the Gulf, and the first and only Geo-certified golf event in the Middle East. Regarded as one of the most significant events on the DP World Tour, and part of the prestigious Rolex Series, it has been credited with paving the way for golf’s presence in the Middle East, as well as creating some of the most iconic moments in golfing history.

Promoted and organised by Falcon and Associates, the tournament played on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club, is fondly referred to as the ‘Major of the Middle East’, due to its legacy and world-class players drawn to the tournament every year.

The tournament is supported by title sponsor, Hero MotoCorp, and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), a founding partner of the Dubai Desert Classic. As the 35th edition of the event, the tournament will take place from 18th to 21st January 2024 in Dubai.

To learn more about the tournament, visit www.dubaidesertclassic.com and follow Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, (@dubaidcgolf), or download the new app (Desert Classic) for all the latest event information, and to purchase and manage your tickets.

About the DP World Tour



The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.

Our 2024 global schedule features a minimum of 44 tournaments in 24 different countries across three distinct phases of the season: five ‘Global Swings’ from November 2023 to August 2024; the ‘Back 9’ from September 2024 to October 2024; and the ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’, comprising two consecutive Rolex Series events in November 2024.

Overall, the 2024 season features five Rolex Series events – the premium category of events on the DP World Tour - and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, the Tour’s season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour’s 50th season following its formation in 1972.

About the European Tour group

The European Tour group is the overarching corporate brand which administers: the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Legends Tour and the G4D Tour and, along with the PGA of America, is the Managing Partner of golf’s greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.



Established in 1972, the European Tour group is committed to ‘Driving Golf Further’ through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.

Innovative: We are driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We are committed to attracting new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.

Inclusive: We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women’s game, golf for the disabled and promoting the many physical and mental health benefits of playing golf.

Global: Since 1972, players from 38 different countries have won tournaments on our main Tour, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world’s leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, BMW, Emirates, Fortinet and Hilton as Official Partners.



The European Tour group has Strategic Alliances with the PGA TOUR, the Sunshine Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. Those Strategic Alliances, combined with partnerships with the Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO), the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), and the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India, provide global pathways for players from across the world to compete internationally on the DP World Tour, the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.

We ensure we have a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities we visit through ‘Golf for Good’, the umbrella name for the European Tour group’s commitment to ‘Driving Golf Further’ in an environmentally and socially sustainable way.

About the Rolex Series

The Rolex Series is the premium category of events on the DP World Tour, comprising five tournaments in 2024, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations around the globe, each with a minimum prize fund of US$9 million.

Showcasing innovation, enriched media, content and broadcast coverage, and a superior event experience for both fans and for the world’s top players, the list of Rolex Series Champions includes some of golf’s most distinguished names.

The Rolex Series was launched in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Rolex’s enduring partnership with the European Tour group.

In 2024, the Rolex Series comprises; the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 18-21), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 11-14) the BMW PGA Championship (September 19-22), the Abu Dhabi Championship (November 7-10) and the DP World Tour Championship (November 14-17). The latter two events comprise the DP World Tour Play-Offs and feature the leading 70 and 50 players from the Race to Dubai respectively.