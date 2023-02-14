Revisit the nostalgic charm of analog photography at the Expo Centre Sharjah

Sharjah: The 7th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival, held at the Expo Centre Sharjah, offered a nostalgic journey down memory lane as it showcased stunning black-and-white photographs and other iconic images that once captivated the world as the only medium for raising awareness before the advent of modern digital photography.

This year, Analog The Room, a Dubai-based camera store and photography community, is collaborating with Xposure on the second edition of the magazine HERE, which launched on February 11th at the Xposure International Photography Festival. The second edition of the magazine features 16 professional and rising photographers based in the UAE who used both digital and analog films to capture their photos.

The magazine was presented in an elegant catalogue format, with the photographs displayed on the pages, accompanied by the photographers' names and minimal descriptions at the bottom of each page. The magazine also features the works of Alia Sultar Aljoker, who has an exhibition at Xposure 2023.

In addition to providing the necessary materials for film photography, Analog The Room is a platform that encourages young people to explore the vintage styles of photography and the unique results they can produce.

"Using old photography techniques is an art, and we are dedicated to keeping this art alive by restoring, preserving, and selling old cameras. We also ensure that the tools, including films, are accessible to the Middle Eastern audience for shooting," said Mohammed Kamal, the founder of Analog The Room.

The second edition of the HERE magazine offers a glimpse into the world of analog photography, the artistry and nostalgia it brings, reminding us of a time when capturing an image was not just a click but a carefully crafted process.

Visitors can collect their free edition of the HERE Magazine and access Analog The Room's pop-up at the Xposure trade show until February 15th, 2023. For more information, visit https://xposure.ae

