Abu Dhabi: H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the Bitcoin MENA Conference at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. This historic event marks the first time the conference has been held in the Middle East, highlighting the region’s growing role in the global digital currency ecosystem.

The event, organised by the ADNEC Group in collaboration with BTC Inc., and in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center, has attracted over 5,200 global experts and decision-makers. Featuring participation from 55 countries, the conference includes 120 distinguished speakers who will share their insights into Bitcoin and digital currency trends. Alongside the conference, the accompanying exhibition spans over 8,000 square metres, showcasing innovations from 500 leading companies and brands.

In his address, H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stated: “The Bitcoin MENA Conference reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for innovation and technology. Organising such an event reflects Abu Dhabi’s dedication to hosting initiatives that drive technological and economic progress, in line with our vision of fostering a knowledge-based, sustainable global community.”

He further emphasised the significance of digital currencies in shaping the global economy, noting that these technologies are not just means of exchange, but also comprehensive systems built on blockchain technology, promoting transparency and efficiency.

“As digital currencies continue to gain global traction, they have become key symbols of economic digital transformation, driving innovation and financial inclusion. Events like this conference provide vital platforms for collaboration and knowledge exchange, paving the way for economic growth and technological advancement,” he added.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, stated: "We are currently witnessing a period of significant transformations in blockchain technologies and virtual currencies, paving the way for the UAE to establish itself as a leading nation leveraging artificial intelligence to build a secure digital future."

He explained that the UAE is committed to fostering a secure and thriving digital community, grounded in key pillars that include strengthening partnerships to enhance collaboration, encouraging innovation to drive progress, and establishing governance to ensure integrity and accountability.

He added, "These pillars serve as a solid foundation for developing an advanced and progressive digital ecosystem that aligns with future aspirations and reaffirms the UAE's global leadership."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, highlighted the strategic importance of hosting the conference in Abu Dhabi. He remarked: “This event aligns with ADNEC Group’s strategy to support emerging industries and reflects the UAE’s vision for the next fifty years. It strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a capital for advanced industries and technologies, demonstrating our ability to attract major global events and foster innovation across our business clusters.”

Abdullah Al Dhaheri, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center, underscored the transformative journey of Bitcoin since its inception in 2008, noting its evolution from a niche concept to a global financial revolution. He stated: “Bitcoin is no longer just a digital currency; it symbolises transparency, autonomy, and a redefined global financial framework. This conference provides a valuable platform to explore Bitcoin’s potential to shape the future of finance, foster innovation, and build partnerships that support emerging economies and financial inclusion.”

The conference features an exceptional lineup of speakers, including Eric Trump, renowned entrepreneur and son of the 45th U.S. President, who will discuss Bitcoin’s role in shaping the global economy. Prince Philip of Serbia will share insights into blockchain technologies and their potential for driving global innovation. Dr. Saifedean Ammous, author of The Bitcoin Standard, will explore Bitcoin’s transformative impact on financial systems, while Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, will delve into blockchain’s role in enhancing government services. Changpeng Zhao, founder of Giggle Academy, will discuss blockchain’s applications in education, and David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc., will provide a forward-looking perspective on Bitcoin’s evolution.

The accompanying exhibition presents the latest innovations in Bitcoin and blockchain technologies, offering attendees a comprehensive overview of advancements in the sector. Visitors can also explore a unique art gallery featuring physical and digital artworks sold exclusively using Bitcoin, a collaboration with New York’s AOTM Gallery and Dubai’s Mondoir Gallery. Networking spaces within the exhibition enable fruitful discussions and the establishment of global partnerships.

The Bitcoin Middle East and North Africa 2024 Conference is set to redefine Abu Dhabi’s role in the global digital economy, positioning the city as a leader in hosting transformative events that drive innovation, collaboration, and economic diversification. With its focus on fostering knowledge exchange and advancing blockchain technologies, the event underscores Abu Dhabi’s vision as a hub for innovation and forward-thinking initiatives.