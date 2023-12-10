Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence and the Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board arrived at the Zayed Cricket Stadium to kickstart the Final of the Abu Dhabi T10 between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers on Saturday. H.E Sheikh Nahayan spoke before the start of the match and congratulated the tournament organisers on a successful edition in Abu Dhabi.

"We have seen great talents this year in Abu Dhabi T10 who have reminded us of the joy and demands of competition and brought us all closer together in the spirit of enjoyment and celebration. Cricket is an international sport that is quite at home in the global community of the United Arab Emirates. With the support of leaders and people of our country, we at Emirates Cricket Board, are proud to bring this tournament to cricket fans everywhere,” he said.

"The sport of cricket encourages important values that are essential for us in the United Emirates. Cricket demands dedication, patience, collaboration, balance, alertness, concentration, technique, judgment, discipline, daring, civility and teamwork. In the light of the Leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we at Emirates Cricket Board, embrace all the values and principles. I stand in gratitude to all who have enabled the smooth running of the competition. We thank the sponsors, team members, umpires, referees, and commentators for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to making Abu Dhabi T10 a great success. I wish you all continued enjoyment. Please, enjoy the match. Good luck to everybody,” he added.

A dazzling concert by one of India's biggest and brightest musicians Neha Kakkar left the Abu Dhabi crowd mesmerised on Saturday, ahead of the Abu Dhabi T10 Final between New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The fans sang in unison along with Neha Kakkar - who ran through some of her worldwide popular hits to set the atmosphere ahead of the cricketing action. A mesmerising fashion show featuring a stunning Libaas designer collection also entertained the crowd before the start of the match.

