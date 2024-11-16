Baku, Azerbaijan: In his opening remarks at the 2nd Quarterly Focal Points’ Meeting of the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE), held at COP29 in Baku, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), called for collective action and highlighted the critical role of GAGE in advancing a global green transition. The meeting, a key gathering of GAGE member countries, reaffirmed the alliance's commitment to driving sustainable development through coordinated green economic efforts.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Sultan Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and a large number of representatives of the pivotal parties of the Global Green Economy Alliance.

“It is an honor to address you today at this second Quarterly Focal Points’ Meeting of the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE). We stand at a critical stage in our global fight against climate change, and the need for united, coordinated action has never been greater. This gathering provides an invaluable platform for sharing knowledge, advancing collective efforts, and taking concrete steps toward a green and sustainable future,” stated HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

Reflecting on GAGE’s Progress and Growth, HE Al Tayer continued: “Since its launch at the World Green Economy Summit in 2022 in Dubai/UAE, GAGE has become a key platform for 89 member countries, fostering green economic transformation. Today, I am pleased to welcome on board the Sultanate of Oman, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Moldova, the latest nations to join this growing Alliance. Guided by the UAE Government and World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), it provides technical support, facilitates knowledge exchange, and links project developers with financial resources to drive the green transition, aligning efforts with the Paris Agreement and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030.”

Building on Foundational Efforts and the UAE Consensus, he emphasized: “The First Quarterly Focal Points Meeting in July 2024 laid a strong foundation for collaboration, and today's session builds on that progress. Aligned with the historic UAE Consensus announced at the COP28 hosted by the UAE in Dubai and the COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. At COP28, negotiators achieved an unprecedented consensus on the main pillars of the Paris Agreement, successfully uniting global efforts to fulfill past commitments and elevate new ambitions for adaptation, mitigation, and implementation. The COP28 action plan focused on fast-tracking the energy transition, driving rapid shifts toward renewable energy; fixing climate finance, ensuring financial mechanisms are effective and accessible; focusing on people, lives, and livelihoods, emphasizing resilience and community welfare; and embracing full inclusivity, making certain all voices are represented and empowered.”

Highlighting the Urgency of Climate Action, HE Al Tayer stated: “This second meeting highlights the urgency of accelerating climate action and will support the development and implementation of green projects globally, advancing green growth.”

Announcing a New Portfolio of Bankable Green Projects, he remarked: “A key highlight of today’s meeting is the announcement of a portfolio of bankable green projects submitted by GAGE member countries. These rigorously evaluated projects are ready for implementation, showcasing the feasibility of green economic solutions. This marks a significant milestone in our collective effort to facilitate the financial and technical resources necessary for the green transition. These projects will drive sustainable economic growth, create jobs, boost energy security, and enhance climate resilience, reflecting our shared commitment to advancing the global green economy agenda.”

Expanding the Call for Additional Green Projects, he explained: “We are not pausing in our efforts. In the spirit of continued collaboration and ambition, GAGE is actively calling for additional bankable green projects from its member countries, with the aim of implementing a greater number of impactful initiatives in the coming year. Each member country is encouraged to submit additional project proposals, which will be carefully evaluated for their potential to drive the green economy transition. The projects should align with GAGE’s four strategic focus areas: Sectoral Climate Action, supporting Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategies (LT-LEDS) for emissions reduction; Article 6 Capacity Building, enhancing engagement in carbon markets; Climate Finance Enablers, mobilizing resources for sustainable initiatives; and a Just Energy Transition, ensuring an inclusive shift to renewable energy.”

Maximizing Opportunities Through Strategic Focus Areas, HE Al Tayer observed: “These areas of focus present tremendous opportunities for meaningful change. Through capacity-building, policy support, and financial matchmaking, GAGE aims to empower countries to implement projects that reduce emissions while fostering sustainable economic growth.”

Reaffirming Our Commitment to the Green Transition, HE Al Tayer declared: “Today’s meeting reaffirms our collective commitment to accelerating the green transition. By fostering ongoing dialogue and collaboration, we can ensure that GAGE remains a leader in promoting sustainable development and addressing climate change. Moving forward, we must push boundaries, develop innovative solutions, and mobilize the necessary financial resources to make the green transition a reality. This meeting offers a vital platform to refine strategies, share best practices, and work together to overcome the challenges in achieving a green economy.”

Concluding with a Call to Action, he said: “In conclusion, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all focal points and representatives for your dedication and collaboration. GAGE’s success depends on the active involvement of each member country. While we have made significant progress, there is still much to accomplish. Through united action, we can accelerate the green transition, open new avenues for sustainable development, and contribute to a more equitable, resilient global economy. Let us seize this moment to drive the green economy agenda forward and empower our member countries to achieve their climate goals for a sustainable future.”