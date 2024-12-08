Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The World Giftedness Center, an initiative of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, recently held a virtual workshop titled “Helping Them Thrive, Helping Them Grow: The Importance of Early Years Education”. The session, conducted via Zoom, was led by Professor Margaret Sutherland, a renowned authority in higher education, giftedness, and inclusive learning practices. The event attracted over 70 participants from across the globe.

The workshop emphasized the critical role of Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) in fostering the development of gifted and talented children. Professor Sutherland explored global and national trends, demonstrating their practical application in classroom settings. She also highlighted challenges in identifying gifted children and providing tailored support, concluding with four strategic pillars essential for designing effective programs for nurturing gifted learners.

Dr. Mariam Al Ghawi, Director of Hamdan Center for Giftedness and Innovation, said: "This workshop exemplifies our unwavering commitment to advancing excellence and innovation in education, particularly in supporting gifted students. Early years education forms the bedrock of a child’s future, and empowering educators with the right tools and expertise is pivotal in unlocking the potential of gifted learners. By engaging with global experts, we aim to deliver fresh perspectives and foster cutting-edge strategies that enhance educational practices, ensuring equitable opportunities for all children, regardless of their backgrounds or circumstances. Our mission is to create inclusive educational environments that uphold equity and excellence, paving the way for future-ready generations."

Drawing on over four decades of educational expertise, Professor Margaret Sutherland of the University of Glasgow enriched the workshop with insights from her extensive body of work. The session’s practical focus underscored the importance of social justice and equal opportunity, extending its relevance to all learners, including gifted children.

The workshop featured dynamic engagement from educators and professionals, who were awarded certificates of participation. Interactive discussions and actionable insights shared by Professor Sutherland equipped attendees with strategies to implement impactful educational practices, ensuring the success of every child.

This initiative underscores the World Giftedness Center’s dedication to championing research and best practices in gifted education. By laying robust and sustainable foundations, the Center reaffirms the transformative role of education in fostering equity, excellence, and a brighter future for gifted children worldwide.