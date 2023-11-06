Gulf Medical University (GMU) recently concluded its 17th edition of the Biggest Annual Medical, Art, and Science Exhibition (MASE), a highly anticipated competition for high school students. This event saw remarkable participation from over 108 schools, showcasing the impressive talents of young minds in six distinct categories. These categories included a diverse range of creative and intellectual ideas, including projects, posters, paintings, music compositions, poetry, and innovative business ideas.

Gulf Medical University's 17th Annual MASE featured over 3,700 high school students from grades 10, 11, and 12. They presented a total of 1,431 exhibits in categories such as projects, posters, paintings, music, poetry, and business ideas. The competition offered substantial cash prizes, trophies, and certificates. Students in grades 10, 11, and 12 showcased their projects and posters onsite, while the remaining four categories were presented online. A panel of experts judged the exhibits, and winners were chosen from each grade in each category, with additional Viewer's Choice awards based on online voting.

Commending the schools for their participation, Prof. Hossam Hamdy, said, "We are truly proud to witness the incredible talents of our UAE-based student community in the 17th edition of MASE. The participating schools have demonstrated a deep understanding of the theme and have delivered remarkably insightful and nuanced works. This exhibition and art prize hold great significance within the UAE's health professions learning ecosystem. Each year, GMU's MASE event sparks the creative potential of young scientists and fuels their interest in medical and science-based careers. It provides students with a platform to merge art and scientific thinking and apply their knowledge and ideas to the competition, nurturing an engagement that ignites the ambitions of future medical and science professionals."

Out of 1431 entries received, Safia Bibi and Fatima Syed from Al Amana Private School (Grade 10) Mohammed Serhan Khan from Delhi Private School, Ajman (Grade 11) and Ammar Ali Khan (Grade 12) from GEMS Our Own English High School, Sharjah- Boys Branch claimed the first place in project making and were awarded cash prizes for their work. Similarly, Anviya Marson, Murshitha Shireen and Krishnapriya from The New Indian School, Umm-Al-Quwain (Grade 10), Aryan Malik, Ahmad Sorush and Dehqan Nezhad from Delta English School (Grade 11) and Alyaa Mahmoud Nazari from Dubai NAtiona School, AL Twar (Grade 12) secured the first position in poster making competition.

Meanwhile, Mariya Noureen (Grade 10) from International Indian School, Ajman, Anagha Anujith (Grade 11) from Delta English School, Sharjah and Ruhi Mahesh (Grade 12) from Al Diyafah High School won the first position in painting competition. Lastly, Mayar Nasrallah from Royal Private English School, Fujairah (Grade 10), Anupama Avarankunnathu Padincharethil (Grade 11) from GEMS Millennium School Sharjah and Pavithra Prasanth (Grade 12) from Sharjah Indian School, Ghubaiba wowed the jury with their music skills and acquired the first position. The other three winners in poetry competition included Angel Anna Siby (Grade 10) from Al Ameer English School Ajman, Hiba Selena (Grade 11) from Leaders Private School Sharjah and Amna Abdullah (Grade 12) from New Indian Model School Sharjah. For the Business Ideas segment, Anika Venugopal (Grade 10) from Al Diyafah High School, Drishikha Naik (Grade 11) from JSS International School Dubai and Mohammed Yasir (Grade 12) from Habitat School - Al Jurf secured first positions.

Statistical Insights

In the online contest of MASE, open to students in grades 10, 11, and 12, an impressive number of entries were received, with 233 paintings, 316 poems, 37 musical compositions, and 190 business ideas submitted. The contest page attracted a significant audience, with 486,386 online visitors, and about 1,000 students actively participated in the online categories. Simultaneously, the onsite contest received 351 projects and 304 posters from students representing 87 different schools across the UAE. In total, 108 schools participated in this year's MASE competition, showcasing its broad appeal and significance.