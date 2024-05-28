In its ongoing commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion, Gulf Bank recently participated in the "Partners for Their Employment" Career Fair, organized by the Public Authority for Disabled Affairs in partnership with the Human Construction Institute. This initiative aims to support individuals with special needs by providing them with equal employment opportunities.

During the event, Gulf Bank received a substantial number of job applications from graduates of the fifth batch, totaling around 100 trainees for the training year 2024/2023.

Salma Al-Hajjaj, Gulf Bank’s General Manager of Human Resources, expressed the bank's annual commitment to participating in the "Partners for Their Employment" campaign. She highlighted the comprehensive recruitment, training, and development program offered to individuals with special needs, resulting in job opportunities within the bank.

Al-Hajjaj emphasized Gulf Bank's confidence in the capabilities of individuals with special needs, and its commitment to facilitating their inclusion in both society and the banking industry. She highlighted Gulf Bank's significant presence as a participant in the career fair, showcasing its dedication to fostering sustainable development in Kuwait.

Gulf Bank's involvement in the career fair is in line with its 2025 strategy and Kuwait's vision for the future. The bank is dedicated to nurturing young talents and consistently enhancing their skills as part of its comprehensive strategy.

The bank is committed to tapping into the talents of young individuals, recognizing their crucial contribution to its human resources sustainability goals. Gulf Bank's dedication has been recognized with the "Best Implementation of Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives" award from MEED Magazine, showcasing its efforts to uphold community sustainability principles and cultivate a diverse and inclusive workplace environment.

