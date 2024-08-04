As part of its ongoing efforts to engage with the community, Gulf Bank organized a new session in the "GB Masterclass" series, with approximately 20 young Red cardholders participating in a workshop focused on step-by-step painting of anime figures.

This session was held in collaboration with Art N Dine, a company specializing in organizing modern artistic events that bring people together in attractive locations to paint while enjoying food, drinks, and live music.

During the session, participants had the opportunity to create personalized artworks inspired by anime themes, learning to draw characters ranging from superheroes to science fiction, under the guidance of Art n Dine. They explored composition, various illustration styles, and received tips on creating character poses.

Gulf Bank is committed to interact and communicate with the broader community, especially its customers, through various events. The bank aims to promote sustainability principles within the community through the GB Masterclass series, collaborating with experts and specialists who have extensive experience in fields relevant to the public and customers.

The bank takes pride in its close connection to the community and is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the public and its customers through a range of meaningful initiatives and events. Looking ahead, the bank anticipates introducing more initiatives in the future.

The Red card for high school and university students is the first prepaid card in the Middle East to offer cashback benefits for youth.

Additionally, it features the highest cashback program in Kuwait, and is recognized as the first vertically designed card. Red cardholders benefit from numerous advantages and discounts at their favorite stores, earning up to 15% cashback on monthly purchases, including local and international communication bills, cinema tickets, and dining. They can receive up to KD 300 annually in cashback.

Red cardholders enjoy several perks, including discounts at their preferred restaurants through Gulf Bank's dining program. They can also receive instant discounts of up to 25% at over 550 restaurants and cafes across Kuwait.

Furthermore, they benefit from Gulf Bank's promotional offers program, which provides immediate discounts of up to 30% at over 300 retail stores. These offers cover a wide range of categories including travel, entertainment, health, beauty, and more as part of Gulf Bank's promotional program. Additionally, the card offers fraud protection through the 3D Secure system for online transactions.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.